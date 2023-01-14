Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization | Entertainment
Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley’s only child died Thursdayafter being hospitalized earlier in the day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54 years old.
It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. She was the most passionate, strongest and most loving woman I have ever known.
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday.
Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 12:37 a.m. CST following a report of a woman in complete cardiac arrest, according to service spokesman Craig Little. county fire. Property records indicate that Presley resided at this address.
Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Little said. A later statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said paramedics performed CPR and determined the patient had signs of life before immediately taking her to a nearby West Hills hospital.
The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susanna Mountains, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
News of Presley’s hospitalization was first reported byTMZand later confirmed byPeoplemagazine.
I really didn’t know what to do with myself after seeing her,says ET from Baz Luhrmann’s film.I must have taken about five days to process it because it was so amazing and so right and so genuine that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.
A few days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland, the mansion where Elvis lived to celebrate his father’s birthday on Jan. 8.
Kristen Sainato and her husband were visiting Memphis from Cleveland when she heard the news of Presley’s death on Thursday. She wore a black jacket with the famous TCB lightning bolt (short for (take care of business in a flash) on the back as she described meeting Presley at a birthday celebration for her father on January 8 in Graceland Sainato sat a bouquet of flowers at the front door of Graceland.
It’s for Lisa, she said.
She said Lisa Marie Presley was one of the last relationships with her famous father.
Everyone is shocked by this. Why? Why did this have to happen? Sainato said, wiping the tears from her eyes as she stood in front of the stone wall that borders the museum-turned-home. She deserved a long and happy life.
Presley had recently penned an essay published in People about the horrific reality of his grief following himson Benjamin Keoughsdied by suicide in 2020. Presley is also the mother of actor Riley Keough and twin daughters.
I have been dealing with death, grief and loss since I was 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone in my life and somehow I’ve made it this far, she wrote in August.
