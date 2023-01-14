Entertainment
2 Tesla models are eligible for electric vehicle tax credits after the company cut prices by 20%
Slasher movie, but IRL: Tesla cuts prices again, this time for US buyers, by up to 20%, Kirsten reports. This new lower base, which drops below $55,000, is important because it allows buyers to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax incentive, she writes.
Claws: Fintech startup Mayfair has launched its high-yield APR for enterprises, backed by $10 million in funding from investors like Tiger Global. Mary Ann has more on how the company is able to offer such a high interest rate.
If A then B: pot holder writes about Google warning India that if its antitrust ruling is upheld, it will pose a threat to national security and drive up the prices of Android devices in the region.
It looks like SPACs aren’t completely dead yet, as World View, a company developing stratospheric balloons for Earth observation and tourism, heads to the public markets, Aria reports. The company announced on Friday that it would merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Leo Holdings Corp. II in a deal worth $350 million, as it seeks to develop what it calls the stratospheric economy.
You are not going to grow in your 2021 assessment
According to Jeremy Abelson and Jacob Sonnenberg of Irving Investors, many, if not most, of the founders attached to their 2021 valuations are living in a fantasy.
For this TC+ post, they came up with “the simple calculation of how long it will take for companies to price their IPO at a fixed level relative to their previous 2021 valuations.”
Companies with 75% year-on-year growth “can join the discussion,” but “if you’re growing less than 30%, there’s a good chance growth in your 2021 valuation won’t be possible.”
Are you walking around Paris at the moment? Well, this could be your last time. Roman take a long look at how scooters in Paris are at a crossroads while the city wonders whether to slow down the renewal of contracts with three companies. As Michael Scott saidBuckle up, it’s going to be bumpy.
Meanwhile, Sarah and Kirsten paired on Tokyo-based scoop News aggregator SmartNews has laid off 40% of its staff in the United States and China.
