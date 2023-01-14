Drone crash on Netflix set leaves actor with serious facial injuries





A-list Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has been seriously injured after being struck by a camera drone while filming a new Netflix series. The cast director reports that the accident left the star needing 20-30 stitches in his face. The incident took place on December 27 but was only revealed this week via Taiwan’s LAN United Daily News. It is reported that the accident happened while the drone was filming a close-up of Ko on the set of Officer from abovewhich would be the most expensive Taiwanese production to date. The drone reportedly failed and exploded in front of the actor, sending shrapnel everywhere. A propeller blade from the drone then allegedly sliced ​​Kos’ face near the cheekbone, resulting in serious injuries. The actor was apparently drenched in blood when he was rushed to hospital. His manager confirmed to the Taiwanese publication that Ko had suffered severe disfigurement and was recovering after receiving up to 30 stitches. Show producers Singapores mm2 Asia and Taiwans Good Films Production, however, insist the report is not accurate. In a statement to The variety, the production team explained that standard security protocols were followed during filming. The propeller blades of the drones were protected by a protective layer and there was no explosion or blade breakage. The statement from the production team added: We deeply regret that the accident happened and injured Kais’ cheeks. Kai immediately received medical attention, and his talent management team also arranged micro stitching for him. The production team is sorry for the incident and is continuing to investigate. We have temporarily suspended filming for our lead actor Kai to allow him time to rest and recuperate. We can’t wait to see him back on set when he’s fully recovered. Read: FPV drones go mainstream with Netflix Red Notice While Netflix has yet to comment on the accident, the streaming service did send Ko a care package on Wednesday, as the actors’ Instagram story feed indicates. In the meantime, production has resumed on stages that do not feature Ko. Officer from above follows the story of a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of the legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins. Ko is a major star in Taiwan. He rose to fame in 2011 with the movie You are the apple of my eye, which also won him the Best New Performer trophy at the prestigious Golden Horse Awards which celebrate Chinese-language cinema. In 2022, Ko made his directorial debut withBad Educationwhich has been nominated in four Golden Horse categories. It’s also worth pointing out that drones have become the go-to tool in filmmaking lately, and countless professional videos are shot every year without any unfortunate mishaps occurring. We can’t wait to find out more about what exactly happened on the sets of Officer from above December 27. Read: BTS Video Shows How Michael Bay Got Those Insane Drone Shots For Ambulance Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.3%"/>

