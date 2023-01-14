Entertainment
Actor Frankie Muniz joins the ARCA series as a full-time pilot
Actor Frankie Muniz, who starred in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ and ‘Agent Cody Banks’, has announced he will compete as a full-time racing driver in the ARCA Menards series.
The series is a low-level feeder series for NASCAR — a series that typically includes less experienced drivers — and will serve as the starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career.
Muniz, 37, took the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing in a Friday practice session at Daytona International Speedway,
“I’ve wanted this all my life,” he said.
Its first of 20 scheduled races in 2023 will be at Daytona on Feb. 18.
“I want to prove to people that I’m here to take it seriously,” Muniz said during a half-hour zoom with reporters. “I’m not just here for a fluke. I’m not here just for publicity. I’ve wanted this all my life, you know what I mean?
“I’m crazy that I waited 12 years after my last racing experience to get here. I want people to look at me and see me on the track and say, ‘Wow, he belongs’, and I’m ready to prove it to you. everyone that I hope so.”
A lifelong racing enthusiast, Muniz drove the pace car for the 2001 Daytona 500 – a race in which seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt died in wreckage on the final lap. Coincidentally, the chassis of the car Muniz is due to drive at Daytona in the ARCA season opener was driven by Sterling Marlin on that fateful day more than two decades ago.
Muniz said Earnhardt signed his jacket before the race and even told him how much he loved “Malcolm in the Middle.”
“He said, ‘Your show has brought me and my daughter so close. I love your show,’ Muniz recalled. “And it was like crazy to me that Dale Earnhardt would say that to me.”
Muniz said he started thinking about becoming a professional driver in 2004 after competing in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California. He has also participated in Formula BMW events as well as the Champ Car Atlantic Series.
His last full-time season was in 2009. He said he broke his back, broke his ankle and had a pin inserted in his hand following an accident. It has run sporadically since.
“I just took longer to heal than I thought,” Muniz said. “It’s not that you basically have to start over, but I missed an entire season and had the opportunity to be in a band. I know that sounds crazy. I was going around the world in playing the drums, so a lot of things took over my life and I dived 100%.
“I always thought deep down that I was going to get back into racing. Over the years it felt further and further away. So when I had my son 19 months ago, that made me really went, “What am I? Who am I ? Who do I want my son to be or what do I want him to see me do?
He expects a lot of “Malcolm in the middle” jokes during races, so much so that he plans to make t-shirts to sell at events.
“I’m going to capitalize on that before anyone else does,” he said.
