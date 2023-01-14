RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr. are open to Hollywood

Screenshot : Variance Movies

If there is a question, the audience are request after watching SS Rajamoulis epic RRRit is: W here can we see more of Ram Charan and NTR Jr.? It seems inevitable that the Tollywood Superstars will be explode onto the Hollywood blockbuster scene with crossover success thought popular- BTS star level, but make a movie out of it.

It’s time to place our bets on which director or producer will court them in a major franchise. The best part is? They are ready to go. In an interview with The varietyRam Charan and NTR Jr. discussed their desire to go to Hollywood and the kind of movies they would like to be a part of. Fans already know they got this stock- star charisma Locked; they already have massive fame in India, where they have it Rock and Vin Diesel Fast and furious franchise popularity without the weird competitive energy. The RRR the stars are friends, but are open to exploring similar character dynamics.

Why not? Bring it on! they shared in unison. We would like to explore this, Charan said, confirming they’re both game to make more global blockbusters, [like] you he Rock and Vin Diesel. NTR Jr., who recently slipped into an interview that he loves joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe Okay. As actors, we must be open to accept what is given to us. Were very open. Charan maintained their united front, adding, We were very eager for your directors to discover us on the film sets as well and I think we will do a great job.

Their on-screen and off-screen personas have only amplified fervent fans dream of seeing them in American movies . I think our two characters look a lot like us in reality [life], Charan shared. And it came very naturally when we were doing the scenes.

RRR has a fire-water theme inspired by their characters. When asked what elements they embody off-camera, NTR. Jr said, I personally feel [after] the friendship we had over the last 20 years, I think Charan is more water. I would say he is an introvert for sure. You know, when you look at the sea, in general, you really can’t estimate its depth. You don’t know what’s going on inside unless, and until, you are ready to go further. So for me, Charan as a person in general is very deep. You can’t estimate what you get unless, and until, you’re ready, or he is ready to invite you. Now it’s the better best friends reading I have ever heard among actors.

Then Charan stepped in. NTR is someone who, what you see is what you get. There is nothing hidden. So he’s all in, or all out. It’s that simple. This is a bromance for the ages outside of film. Can they come as a package in movies? You almost don’t want to separate them.

tackle something that RRR devotees wonder, t he said duet there was no bad blood in not being submitted to Indias Academy Awards explaining that the honor usually go to hindi movie like its historically the subject language . However, NTR Jr. noted that RRR director SS Rajamouli is helping to change the mentality about this. RRR has made it a major Indian film industry today in the world. It fills us with pride that we are Telegu sitting here and speaking today, we are Indians too, he said, pay tribute to their director. It’s a clear example of when a master storyteller comes out with master stories.

Charane added, And now the West is also benefiting from his films as the world becomes one. The cinema becomes one, the borders are erased.

Watch the whole charming and inspiring conversation below.

RRR Stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan talk about Naatu Naatu and the international success of the Telugu film

RRR am i currently n select theaters for awards seasonwe recommend watch it on the biggest screen possible in its original Telegu presentation if you can. Otherwise, it’s also streaming with less than ideal voice acting on Netflix.

