Streaming makes it harder to make original movies

Surviving Hollywood is becoming an adapt-or-death scenario for many entertainment industry insiders amid the disruption of the streaming era. Filmmakers and producers who once prided themselves on following their instincts and taking risks need to radically change the way they operate.

Some of the most influential names in the industry have signed deals with streaming services, even some who have already said they despised watching motion pictures at home. But the adjustment has not always been easy.

Not so long ago, profit in the film industry was based on a success-driven business model. If lots of people bought tickets to see a movie in theaters, rented the DVD or paid for a digital download, it sometimes made a profit and was considered a success, Chris Moore, a film producer and director for nearly 30 years, writes in a trial released this week on Dear Producer, a platform for film producers to share stories and ideas.

But that old-fashioned model of determining a movie’s value is no longer applicable in the age of streaming, he wrote. And that has big implications for the kind of films being produced today.

The current subscription-based business model removes the ability to create a hit, Moore wrote of how streaming services make money. In this new storytelling model, volume is more important than quality.

The old Hollywood business model

For Moore, an Oscar-nominated producer who has dabbled in multiple genres, the streaming business may be safer for filmmakers, but it could come at a cost to creativity.

Moore described his role as a creative producer as the ultimate form of middle management that involves overseeing every creative decision in a film production, including talent, set design and special effects, to ensure the film is delivered in a specific budget and deadline. Producers like Moore liaise between studio heads who don’t have time to focus on the granular decisions that go into making movies and department heads who make even more granular calls for each movie.

Moore worked on a wide variety of films, many of which were sleeper hits, ranging from Oscar-winning pictures Goodwill hunting and Manchester by the sea to the steamy 1999s cult classic American pie.

Moore’s three most famous films were also box office hits, but they all required an element of risk. He said Goodwill hunting and American pie were bets that paid off, as he described films as his top nominees Manchester by the sea like original and unexpected stories that could become blockbuster movies.

Old Hollywood had room for these kinds of niche, atypical, or even potentially controversial stories. All a producer or filmmaker needed to convince a studio to greenlight their next project was strong box office numbers. The business model was based on speculation, and anyone who felt like it could play a part, according to Moore.

Films loss of individuality

The streaming business model, on the other hand, isn’t nearly as welcoming to risk-taking.

If the business devotes time and energy to only certain audiences, the numbers drop and that business becomes a niche; however, subscription services cannot only cater to niches, Moore wrote.

They should try to be everything to everyone, which places more value on the content platform and its library than on the quality of each individual content.

Streaming providers get paid through customer subscriptions, Moore wrote, a departure from the old model where filmmakers needed their movies to perform well if they wanted to get paid. And while streaming may provide more security for users in the industry, it also means that streaming services get paid regardless of the quality and quantity of the product.

Moore wrote that the subscription economy has caused the industry as a whole to lose its ability to value each individual film, with a preference for low-risk, broadly appealing films and TV shows that appeal to everyone. the subscribers.

The focus on safer content for the mass market by streaming services is an open secret. Last year, Netflix asked creator studios to come up with content ideas focused on big, broad stories that could be told on a limited budget, according to documents seen and reported through Initiatedforgoing more groundbreaking projects and instead focusing on fresh riffs on content that had done well on the platform before.

Many producers and other creators are waiting to see how filmmakers can make money in the age of streaming, Moore wrote. He then urged filmmakers and remnants of old Hollywood to take matters into their own hands and carve out a role for themselves in the new cinema economy.

If we want sustainability, we need to create a new business model that works in this new era of Hollywood, he wrote.