Everything Happens to Super Nintendo World at Universal Hollywood





After years of waiting, Super Nintendo World is set to open February 17, 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. With plans to open Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando in 2025 with the Epic Universe, you might be wondering exactly what to expect from the highly anticipated land. We explain to you EVERYTHING that will happen! Mounted When it opens, Super Nintendo World will include a ride – Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge. The ride is similar to its Universal Studios Japan counterpart, though it’s Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. The ride combines several elements, with the dark ride using both visual and practical effects. Guests will board a race car wearing 3D glasses, where they will race Team Bowser alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. Racers will “collect coins and launch shells” in an effort to win the Golden Cup. Four people can fit in each vehicle, with the cars battling against each other to win the race. The exterior of the ride and the queue are themed around Bowser’s Castle, with tons of exciting Easter eggs and fun elements all along the line for Nintendo fans to enjoy. You’ll want to note that the ride has a height requirement of 40, with only one rider and child swap available. Experiences At Super Nintendo World, you’ll have the chance to meet characters and take pictures with Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach. And if youreallywish to interact with the land, you will have the possibility to buyPower-Up Bandswhich costs onen $40 extra and are available at select retail locations both in-country and out-of-country. Power-Up Bands will be available in six different styles, all themed around beloved Nintendo characters. Similar to how wands work in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Power-Up Bands will allow you to interact with certain elements of the park, including completing “key challenges”, collecting digital coins, and more. Universal was quick to point out that you won’t need Power-Up Bands to interact withallelements terrain (like question blocks, for example), but they will definitely improve your experience. To eat There will also be a new restaurant opening with the land – Toadstool Cafe.Universal describes the restaurant as a dining venue featuring “Chef Toad” dishes, with “playful Mushroom Kingdom landscapes from the windows”. Eater was able to take a first look inside the restaurant before it opened, giving a special look at some of the dishes that customers will be able to enjoy. Eater shared that the menu “leans Italian-American,” with dishes like the Caprese piranha plant, Mario Burger, Super Star Chicken Salad, and Luigi Burger. There will also be dessert options, depending Eateras the Princess Peach CupcakeandTiramisu question block. Eater also shared a preview of the view of Mushroom Kingdom that you’ll be able to see from Toadstool Cafe! Shopping For shopping, you can visit the 1-UP Factory in the country. The store features memorabilia and apparel that any Super Nintendo fan will love. Want even more Universal news? Be sure to check out the latest from Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando. Are you excited to visit Super Nintendo World? Let us know in the comments. Post a comment

