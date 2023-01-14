HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is a tale of love, loss and post-apocalyptic zombiesExBulletin

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

What happens when an infectious disease triggers a pandemic and sends the whole world into a tailspin – well, aside from the last three years? A new series from HBO imagines something much darker.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

PEDRO PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) If I take you with me, you do what I say when I say it.

BELLA RAMSEY: (As Ellie) If you think there’s no hope for the world, why go on?

ANNA TROV: (As Tess) You have a bigger goal than any of us could have imagined.

RAMSEY: (As Bella Ramsey) Somewhere out west they’re working on a cure.

SUMMERS: “The Last Of Us” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a brain mushroom has turned most people into zombies.

NEIL DRUCKMANN: So much of the world is the story of Joel Miller, this black market smuggler who has to cross the country with Ellie, this teenage girl he’s been tasked to deliver to this group called the Fireflies. And he hopes to find some kind of cure for this thing.

SUMMERS: Neil Druckmann is executive producer of “The Last Of Us.” And if this story sounds familiar, it’s because it adapts a famous video game with the same title. Druckmann was also the creative director behind this, so he knew he and his collaborators had to correct this story.

DRUCKMANN: You know, “The Last Of Us” has millions of fans. And these characters in the story mean so much to them that it would break our hearts and the hearts of our fans to make a bad adaptation of them. There are some things with the game that are unique and engrossing and we knew we wanted to bring in some big ones, including an outline of Joel and Ellie’s journey. But then, with gaming, the interactive element requires a certain amount of action that you, as a player, engage in. And you have to do enough to master the mechanics. And that’s a way in the game to connect with the character.

Now, if we were to wear them – and I think that’s sometimes the mistake of these adaptations – they would, I think, make for pretty boring action sequences when you watch them and not play them. So it was easy to pull them out and take them out. And then all the time that we save – let’s focus on character drama and relationships and those quieter moments in a way that we couldn’t have done in the game. And we had two audiences that we always kept in mind – people who know the game inside out but always keep in mind that other audience who know nothing about the game, maybe they haven’t played a video game since Pac- Man or something like that. The show must also work for them.

SUMMERS: You know, tales of zombies and plague have been popular for a long time even before The Last Of Us video game launched. What makes your take on this movie, adapted for television, different?

DRUCKMANN: Yeah. I think what makes our story special is its themes and what it says about humanity because ultimately our story is about love, specifically the unconditional love that a parent feels for her child, that these two characters begin by not knowing each other, not even loving each other.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

DRUCKMANN: (As Joel Miller) You go on for the family.

RAMSEY: (As Ellie) I’m not family.

PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) No. You are cargo.

DRUCKMANN: And during this adventure, they turn to take care of each other like a parent takes care of his child. And there are beautiful things that can come out of it and sometimes horrible and violent things that can come out of it. Just like in our real world, some of the worst atrocities are often motivated by love.

SUMMERS: The relationship between Joel and Ellie is really at the heart of what drives the story forward, and they have a very special chemistry.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

RAMSEY: (As Ellie) I think what really impressed them was the fact that I didn’t turn into a monster.

PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) If she’s shaking that much…

RAMSEY: (As Ellie, choking).

PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) No.

RAMSEY: (As Ellie) Okay.

SUMMERS: Can you tell me a bit about the casting process for these two roles? How did you know you had the right two people to pair?

DRUCKMANN: Casting, you know, is often difficult. And in some ways, Pedro Pascal was easier to cast as Joel. We had our eyes on him for a while. And what was important to us with Joel in particular was that we didn’t just find a badass.

SUMMERS: Yeah.

DRUCKMANN: It was more interesting to find someone who could play a tortured soul because that guy went through a lot of trauma in the 20 years since the outbreak. So we really wanted to find someone who looks like they’ve lost all of their humanity, but then it starts to show through their relationship with the other character, which is Ellie. And it was a much more difficult casting. And it was really important to have someone good. And, again, it’s quite a difficult role to fill that Ellie is 14 years old. So we need someone who could look and play and feel 14, is wise beyond his years. She is intelligent. She is quirky, sometimes funny. She rejects authority. And she has this potential for this terrible violence. And in a way, that’s the connection that these two characters have with each other. And we saw it right away with Bella Ramsey. She sent for an audition and I didn’t think I saw anyone acting like Ellie. I just saw Ellie. All of these qualities that we are describing were right there in that audition.

And then the part where, you know, we got lucky or maybe we just did enough homework to even the odds for ourselves – when we finally saw them together, it all fell into place. square. And I find myself – a story that, again, I’ve known for over a decade – I shouldn’t be moved by it anymore. I couldn’t help but cry sometimes at their performances. It’s just – it was so gripping and so real.

SUMMERS: So the show can be very heavy and take the viewer to incredibly dark places. But then there are also these scenes that are frankly quite funny. Do you have any favorite moments of humor or lightness?

DRUCKMANN: Yeah. So in the game, when you’re walking around with Joel and Ellie with you, once in a while, if you take too long to leave an area, she’ll pull out a pun book. And she’s just going to start reading it.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM A TV SHOW, “THE LAST OF US”)

RAMSEY: (As Ellie) We could use a good old pun. Tried to catch some fog earlier. I mist.

DRUCKMANN: And the idea there is like, you know, us as humans, as people – we try to find lightness. Like, even in the dark, in this situation, there is humor. Gallows humor is sometimes the best kind of humor. So we took this concept that happens dynamically in the game and kind of threaded it through the season of, like, this – Ellie has this joke book she’s putting out. And she tries to make Joel smile or laugh. For me, it’s as powerful as, for example, some of the action scenes that we have this season – come at this time.

SUMMERS: Before I let you go, you know, given that we’re talking about a post-apocalyptic world here, I don’t think it’s too spoiler for me to say that there are main characters who have lost people who are very dear to them, but eventually they find different ways to find family. How did you think of that?

DRUCKMANN: Yeah. You know, a lot of the show is – like I said, it’s a conversation about love. And when you love someone deeply, you put yourself at risk of being hurt in ways you’ve never been hurt before. Like, I had my first child when I was working on the game. And someone asked me – he was like, oh, how does it feel to have a child? How do you describe it? He’s like, is this a new kind of feeling? And I said, no, it’s not new, but it’s a more intense version of all those feelings you’ve ever had. It is a happiness you have never known before. It is a fear you have never experienced before. It’s a pain you’ve never experienced before. And then I think the worst pain a parent can feel is losing their child. And we can explore that in the story. And it’s like, how do you come back from this? Can you come back? And that’s a big part of the conversation in this story of, do you put yourself out there again, which – again, you can experience these beautiful things, but you also put yourself at risk of experiencing these emotions really horrible at the same time.

SUMMERS: We spoke with Neil Druckmann, executive producer of the new series “The Last Of Us”. It will air on HBO on Sunday, January 15. Neil, thank you very much for being here.

DRUCKMANN: Yeah, it’s been a pleasure. Thanks.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF “THE LAST OF US” BY GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA)

