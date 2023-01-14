Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed says she knows Bollywood actresses from Madhubala to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what’s going on in Pak | Hindi Movie News







In an interview with a news portal, Sanam said that although she is more of a Hollywood obsessive, all of Pakistan was brought up in Bollywood. According to her, from their grandparents to them, they know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone. The actress added that they grew up consuming song, dance, culture, etc. Elaborating further, Sanam added that they know what is happening in India but India does not know what is happening in Pakistan. According to her, India does not know how they eat, what they wear and other things. She said Pakistanis know what Indian choti is. However, India does not know what Pakistani choti tastes like, apart from so many other things that India has no idea about, according to Sanam. The actress then spoke about the Pakistani industry. Although there are ups and downs, Sanam thinks they are on top right now. She highlighted the fact that Pakistani artists are recognized and celebrated, whether it's Arooj Aftab, who was nominated for his second Grammy, Ali Sethis Pasoori with Shae Gill, Joylands Oscar Journey and Maula Jatt, that's a lot of Pakistanis who make waves in the world. Drama is at its peak, music wise Coke Studio will be entering its 15th year, many web series are happening. For sure it is booming, Sanam told Indian Express. Sanam rose to fame with Indian audiences with her hit TV show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai", starring Fawad Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/pakistani-actress-sanam-saeed-says-they-know-madhubala-to-deepika-padukone-but-india-doesnt-know-what-happens-in-pak/articleshow/96932898.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

