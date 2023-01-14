Coven of Chaos Director Revealed as Production Set to Begin – The Hollywood Reporter





Marvel Studios is about to unleash mayhem. Agatha: Chaos Coventhe Marvel’s Emmy-winning spin-off Wanda Vision which stars Kathryn Hahn, begins production Tuesday in Atlanta, having lined up its directing talent and supporting cast. Jac Schaeffer, who serves as head writer and executive producer on the series, has signed on to serve as director for several episodes. She is joined by Gandja Monteiro, who has just led one of the biggest shows of 2022 at Wednesdayas well as Rachel Goldberg, who has Peacock’s A family friend and those of Netflix resident Evil series among his recent credits. The extensive cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Heart stroke Joe Locke, Stage Star Patti LuPone, Comedian Sasheer Zamata, Former buffy the vampire slayer actress Emma Caulfield and That 70s show maternal pillar Debra Jo Rupp. Plot details are kept in the cauldron, but the show centers around Agatha, the first neighbor character of Wanda Vision who turns out to be a villain after the Scarlet Witch powers. This show ended with the character “trapped” in his neighbor character and with no memory of what happened or his true wizarding self. Agatha will likely take off from there as David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman and Kate Forbes, all of whom have appeared on Wanda Vision, are returning for the spin-off. (Caulfield and Rupp also appeared on the show.) Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Maria Dizzia are newcomers Agatha. Hahn’s character proved to be a massive scene stealer, with fans and critics falling in love with her. The catchy jingle that accompanied the revelation of the duplicity, “It Was Agatha All Along”, certainly helped. Monteiro directed episodes of The Chi and New cherry flavor before being chosen, along with James Marshall, to join Tim Burton in directing Wednesday. The show, which stars Jenna Ortega, exploded to become Netflix’s third most-watched series of all time and twice broke the record for most hours watched in a single week by a series. television in English. It was renewed for a second season. She is currently directing two episodes of season three of the witcher. Goldberg, whose credits also include Mayans MC and american godsdirected episodes of the next The boys spin off, Generation V. She also directed the pilot of GrendelNetflix’s now-discontinued adaptation of Matt Wagner’s comic book. Schaeffer is replaced by management banner Curate and law firm Paul Hastings. Monteiro is replaced by Verve, Grandview and Yorn Levine, while Goldberg is replaced by Paradigm, Echo Lake and attorney Erik Feig.

