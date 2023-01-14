Entertainment
Florence Pugh Says She ‘Don’t Meet’ Hollywood Body Standards
Florence Pugh has said she ‘didn’t conform’ to Hollywood body standards as she condemned the ‘shocking’ expectations placed on young women in the industry.
The 27-year-old actress recalled a time early in her career when people were “shocked” when she refused to diet for roles.
Join vogueOn Florence’s YouTube channel on Thursday, Florence showed viewers how to make her garlic crostini bread and discussed women’s relationship with food.
Honest: Florence Pugh, 27, said she ‘didn’t conform’ to Hollywood body standards as she examined the ‘shocking’ expectations placed on young women in the industry
As she was chopping the ingredients, she explained, “Body image for women is an important thing.
“From the moment you start developing thighs and buttocks and breasts and everything, everything starts to change. And your relationship with food begins to change.
“I had a strange chapter early in my career, but that was because I didn’t conform. I think it was confusing for people, especially in Hollywood.
Speaking out: The actress recalled a time early in her career when people were ‘shocked’ when she refused to diet for roles
Florenece continued, “Women in Hollywood, especially young women in Hollywood, obviously put themselves in all these ways in order to get all the opportunities they need because that’s how it happened. “
“When I went there and did this project, it was expected that you would follow the diet you needed and for me it was shocking because I had never done this before.
“That’s not to say other people can’t do that, but I think I’ve definitely stepped into that aspect. I love food.’
Horrible: “When I went and did this project, you were expected to follow the diet you needed and to me that was shocking,” she said.
It comes after Florence hit back at cruel trolls who slammed her for going braless in a sheer Valentino dress, wondering how her ‘nipples’ could have ‘offended’ people.
The actress is known for her stunning looks on the red carpet, but she was cruelly trolled after wearing a sheer dress to the Valentino fashion show in Rome in July.
At the time, she hit back atcomments she received from “vulgar” men as well as those who chose to “publicly destroy a woman’s body” with their remarks.
Not Compliant: She added, “That’s not to say other people can’t do it, but I think I definitely got my foot in that aspect.” I like food’
Once again condemning the criticism she received, Florence said the vicious trolling proved there was still “a lot of work to do”.
Appearing as Vogue winter 2023 cover star, she told the publication: “I’ve never been afraid of what’s under the fabric, if I’m happy in it then I’ll wear it”.
“Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is, how can my nipples offend you that much?” It’s very important that we do.
“I know some people might laugh at me for saying this, but if a dress with my boobs sticking out encourages people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you’d deserve it’, that just shows me that there is so much more work to do.
Proud: This comes after Florence hit back at cruel trolls who slammed her for going braless in a sheer Valentino dress, wondering how her ‘nipples’ could have ‘offended’ people
Florence proved she didn’t mind trolls by rocking a sheer crop top when she arrived at the Valentino dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week in October.
Previously, after wearing her stunning pink sheer tulle dress in Rome, Florence slammed those who chose to ‘publicly destroy a woman’s body’.
She wrote in an impassioned post on Instagram: “What has been interesting to watch and see is how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, so that everyone can see it.”
“Many of you wanted to let me know in an aggressive way how disappointed you were with my ‘small boobs’, or how embarrassed I should be for being so ‘flat chested’.
“I have lived a long time in my body. I know perfectly the size of my chest and I’m not afraid of it.
Incredible: The actress is known for her stunning looks on the red carpet, but she was cruelly trolled after wearing a transparent dress at the Valentino fashion show in Rome in July
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
