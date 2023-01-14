NFL Hall of Famer to receive first Hollywood Walk of Fame ‘Sports Entertainment’ star





The Hollywood Walk of Fame has the original owner for its new category: Sports Entertainment. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan will be named after him. “We are very pleased to usher in the first sports-entertainment star for Michael Strahan,” said Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer. “Sports fans will be thrilled to see their favorite sports personalities involved in the entertainment industry receive their stars. Michael’s extensive experience in sports and sports broadcasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.” Strahan will be honored at a celebration on January 23. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM The 51-year-old spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round (40th overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft against Texas Southern. Strahan led the NFL in sacks twice and still holds the single-season record with 22.5 in 2001 – although that has caused some controversy since Brett Favre likely helped him. Nonetheless, he was named Defensive Player of the Year that year. JOE MIXON CHALLENGES NFL TO COIN TOSS TO SEE WHO WILL PAY FINE FOR TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION He was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a four-time first-team All-Pro (he was second-team twice). In the final game of his career, he and the Giants defeated the New England Patriots 18-0 in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in sports history. He had a sack and three tackles for the loss in the 17-14 victory. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, he’s ranked sixth in NFL history. Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Following his playing career, he hosted “Live! with Regis and Kelly” during Regis Philbin’s absence. Two years later, he was officially named co-host of Kelly Ripa, a title he held for about four years. He has been on ABC’s Good Morning America since 2016 and has been on Fox NFL Sunday since 2008.

