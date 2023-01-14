How DJ Panache Dubai added an Arabic touch to Bollywood music!

DJ Panache Dubai is a dynamic, charming DJ and also the youngest female DJ in Dubai who has a dynamic personality. She animates the dance floor with her ingenious set. This young artist has shown that age has nothing to do with the knowledge one can have. This phenomenal DJ is very well equipped and skilled to take a powerful musical journey that will capture the pulse of her audience. DJ Panache is always looking for inspiration. One of those Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan songs “Dil Pe Zakham” struck a chord with her and she immediately knew where to channel her inspiration. She decided to do her version of ‘Dil Pe Zakham’ with the voice of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Her new track has been released worldwide and is available on all major digital platforms. The idea behind this track was the influence she perceived of music in Dubai from different cultures in combination with her knowledge of classical music. From an early age, she was exposed to classical music, which set the path for her magnificent journey to create something of her own styles that reflected both classical and Western music. She had a knack for learning new musical genres which led her on a massive search journey for establishments with beautiful, authentic musical genres. This award-winning DJ would study each genre separately for several time intervals to gain expertise in them, which is why she has expertise in every genre she performs. His immense journey in this male-dominated industry is spectacular.

His new release is a gem that is making waves among audiences as well as music producers. This track also had its world premiere on well-established and popular Dubai radio station, Vibe FM 105.4.

This skilled artist made a record number of saves before release. She is also known for her release with labels such as Zee Music and Weez Music. She has also managed to gain some fame among celebrities like Shaan, Starboy LOC, Divine, Sanjeev Kapoor and many more with her music by performing for their private events. She also performed for the Atif Aslam concert in Dubai. This powerhouse of talent was also awarded as “Best Female DJ” by the prestigious Filmfare Middle East. From her contagious smile to her ability to engage with the crowd, DJ Panache’s live-action performance has her livening up the vibe, leaving everyone spellbound. This fabulous DJ doesn’t just dominate the scene, she dominates many hearts, leaving them enchanted by her talent. With her versatility and passion, she has proven that she is not just a grassroots performer but a captivating performer.

In conclusion, DJ Panache Dubai is an up-and-coming artist among the new generation and his musical style is one to watch and his shows are top notch, not to be missed!

For more details, follow DJ Panache Dubai on instagram and Spotify.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement of the Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/endorse the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or opinions expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not be in any way responsible and/or liable in any way whatsoever for anything stated in the article and/or also with respect to the view(s), opinion(s) ), announcement(s), statement(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/presented in the same.