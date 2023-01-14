Entertainment
Prit Kamani on her Bollywood dreams, working with Shahid Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and more
It’s always interesting to watch an actor’s initiation into the film industry and map their potential from their first outing to shooting in the spotlight alongside the A-listers. In a fairly short period of time, Prit Kamani went from making his debut in Hum Chaar, a relatively smaller film, to a role alongside Manisha Koirala in Maska. And before he knew it, he found himself playing the on-screen son of Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. While many will recognize him from sports film or his stints on OTT series including Middle-Class Love and Feels Like Home, his journey as a budding entertainer began much earlier. He talks about his first introduction to the profession.
He smiles: “I was very young. I was very young when I started playing. My parents knew I had an interest because every time I watched a movie, I would be in the zone of that movie. When I watched DDLJ, I was engrossed in the character of Raj for a week. I would talk like him and dress like him. Prit fondly remembers his father taking him to auditions and drug tests like one would sign up for after-school activities.
He describes the casting process for Jersey as interesting. It happened right in the middle of lockdown when the actor had kept his hair and beard long, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise as one of the aides found him on Instagram and realized he had the potential to be Shahid’s adult child. “They wanted someone who looks like Shahid Kapoor but doesn’t really act like or copy him. The director wanted him to look like a hero but not to be a hero. So it was a very complicated casting procedure,” he explains.
As the newcomer reflects on his filmography, he says his philosophy is to win hearts. And he knows that every small gesture counts as a step towards that. “I had joked with my mum that my movie would stay in theaters for at least six months. While Hum Chaar didn’t stay in theaters long, I did a commercial that lasted two years in theaters .It was crazy how whatever movie you were going for, you had to watch my commercial first.And it was a sign to me that no matter where life takes you, she has a way of giving back .
A love for acting often stems from a love for film, and Prit talks about having an appetite for a diverse range of films. . “I love everything from Rohit Shetty action movies to Sanjay Leela Bhansali drama. The movies that really influenced me are all 90s Bollywood movies. I gobbled them up. I love all the movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda of that era.
He watched everything from Cinema Paradiso, Life Is Beautiful and Bicycle Thieves and finding new cinematic gems to watch became his passion. “The authenticity that emanates from these films really inspired me. They help me determine the type of films I want to make and the types of filmmakers I want to work with,” he says.
Every budding actor has a wish list, and Kamani’s is a long one. He says, “I want to work with Alia Bhatt for sure because I have the biggest crush on her. She is fantastic. Working with a better actor or a senior actor will help me improve in my work. It’s a selfish thing. I also want to work with Naseeruddin Shah and Shah Rukh Khan. The late Om Puri was another actor that I really wanted to work with, but unfortunately he is no longer with us.” And finally he adds: “I want to work with Kajol madam just because I have always been a fan for years. 90 my life.”
