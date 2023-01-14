Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha is India’s take on Modern Family, but with all the problematic tropes





When Modern Family premiered in 2009, the show featured family relationships it works because at the root of it all, what keeps a family together is love. This is, in essence, the underlying sentiment of Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha in 1978. An unconventional family reunites and amid their disagreements, they discover that it is their love for each other that keeps them together. But all of this is happening with gender stereotypes in place that just haven’t aged well.

Khatta Meetha opens with a family where a single mother Nargis (played by Pearl Padamsee) with three adult children takes care of all the household chores and with some money left over from her deceased husband, she keeps the finances running. The children are adults but have no empathy for their mother who runs from dusk till dawn. The other family has a single father Homi (played by Ashok Kumar) who takes care of his four sons (whose ages range from 20 to 7) and is tired of cooking, cleaning and maintaining his work at factory. Nargis is told to get married so she can have a man at home to do “man’s work” and Homi is told to get married so a woman can take care of household chores. It’s a marriage of convenience and we’re never fooled into thinking it has anything to do with love. Every time the family sings “Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zarurat Hai,” the film tricks itself into thinking it’s the story of the common man who still struggles with his means. At first glance, Khatta Meetha may seem like a harmless and innocent film designed to appeal to the goodness of an ordinary middle-class family. But the film casually ignores the tropes it introduces and turns them into plot points. Nargis’ daughter is revealed to be a woman in her twenties who has severe body image issues. We’re told that’s kind of the reason she’s unmarried, so the first man who comes into her life and blatantly says he can marry anyone, as long as it’s a wife becomes her husband. One of Homi’s sons, who could work in the factory, chooses to do nothing and always asks his father for money. Another son of Nargis is an adult and despite being told he has to contribute to the household, he spends all his money and energy chasing after a girl. This causes more harm than good as it eventually gets them kicked out of their house and gets Homi fired from his job. Bollywood over the decades: 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s The film makes a very clear distinction between gender roles and sticks to it. At no point does a character wonder why he clings to the conventional wisdom of society when, in fact, he lives by his own rules. Khatta Meetha has a simple facade but watching it set in 2023, the film makes it more clear that just tapping on a family’s tag doesn’t make their problems go away, no matter how much the filmmaker preaches it.

