The ‘Ryan’s Hope’ actor was 90





Michael Levin, who played fiery journalist Jack Fenelli over the 13-plus years of the ABC daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope, is dead. He was 90 years old. Levin died Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, his son Jason Levin said. The Hollywood Reporter. Levin also appeared on Broadway in 1965 in The Royal Chase of the Sun opposite David Carradine as well as in three plays from 1970: Tennessee Williams’ Highway (with Al Pacino), Sam Shepard Operation Sidewinder (with Garrett Morris) and Bertolt Brecht The Good Wife of Setzuan (with Colleen Dewhurst). Ryan’s Hopewhich ran from July 1975 to January 1989, starred Helen Gallagher and Bernard Barrow as wife and husband Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who run a New York tavern called Ryan’s across the street from a hospital. According to IMDb, Levin appeared on 1,074 episodes of the soap, including the first and last. Only Gallagher, Barrow and Nancy Addison (as Jillian Coleridge) were more often. He and Kate Mulgrew (as Johnny and Maeve’s daughter, TV reporter Mary) were one of daytime TV’s most beloved couples. Levin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for three consecutive years, from 1978 to 1980. And on a list of the 50 Greatest Soap Actors of All Time compiled in 2010 by the website We Love Soaps, Levin came in at #24. Born in Minneapolis on December 8, 1932, Levin served in the United States Navy for two years, attended the University of Minnesota, took acting classes with Jack Nicholson and Robert Blake in California, and improved his art at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, from there when it opened in 1962. (He was proud to have played there with Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy, his son said.) After moving to New York, Levin performed many plays for the Repertory Theater at Lincoln Center under Jules Irving and for the American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut. He said a commercial he did as an Italian spokesperson for Alitalia Airlines led to him being hired as Italian-American journalist Jack on Ryan’s Hope. In 1976, Jack and Mary got married in a ceremony filmed on location at St. Benedict the Moor Church on Manhattan’s West Side. However, after Mulgrew announced she was leaving the soap opera, Mary was written out in 1979, dying in Jack’s arms after a gangster-arranged car accident. Later, as Jack fell in love with another woman but struggled with his grief over Mary’s death, Mulgrew returned as a ghost for an emotional story arc in 1983 to help Jack move on with his life. Levin has also worked on two other daytime soap operas, such as John Eldridge on CBS’ As the world turns and as Dr. Tim Gould on ABC All my children. He appeared in prime time episodes of NYPD, The equalizer, Law and order and New York News also. For several years, he has enjoyed working with wood. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, sons Jason and Aaron, and grandchildren Veronica and Nico. “In this business, you don’t have much control over your own life,” he said. knowd in 1978. “It’s silly to say, but if I had to do it all over again and I could change everything I wanted to change, I would choose a profession where I could have a little more control. Maybe I’ll be an architect or something like that.

