Kantara Celebrates Sapthami Gowda to Make Bollywood Debut in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War





After The Kashmir Files, one of the hit films of 2022, Vivek Agnihotri’s next film is The Vaccine War, based on India’s fight against Covid-19. After Anupam Kher was revealed to be the first cast member, the filmmaker announced that Sapthami Gowda had joined the film on Friday, January 13. The actress gained national recognition after starring in Kantara, last year’s other hit film, directed and titled by Rishab Shetty. For Sapthami, it was her second film after making her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Popcorn Monkey Tiger. The Hate Story director took to his Twitter on Friday and wrote, “We at @i_ambuddha are thrilled to enlist one of India’s youngest and super talented actors @gowda_sapthami in #TheVaccineWar. Our aim is to give back a platform to all talented actors from all over India.” The actress also tweeted: “I am happy and excited to be part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity”. Quoting her on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts.” Welcome Saptami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023 Talking about the immense love the actress has received for Kantara, she told DNA India, “It’s overwhelming at times because I didn’t expect it to happen so early in my career. is still very difficult to digest and I continue to take everything into account. but I’m really happy and really, really proud that I was able to be part of this film. Today, when it has reached this magnitude, I am really very grateful.” The Vaccine War is set to hit cinemas around the world on India’s Independence Day 2023, i.e. August 15 in eleven languages. The film will clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor’s crime thriller Animal, which hits theaters on August 11. Although not announced, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 will be released on the same day as Animal. READ | Sunny Deol star Gadar 2 sets box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War on Independence Day weekend: Report

