Dear Abbie | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 17 years and have three wonderful daughters, ages 13, 10 and 5. Lately, I’ve felt like a strange guy in an all-girls club. I would like to have a son to share my interests with. I would love to have someone I could take fishing with, teach classic cars, and play soccer and baseball with. I tried to introduce these interests to my daughters, but they don’t like them.
Do not mistake yourself. I love my daughters beyond words. I beam with pride at their cheerleading competitions, dance recitals, and family gatherings, and thank God for them daily. I recently asked my wife if we could try for one more child in hopes of having a son. My wife is healthy, all three pregnancies have gone well, and we both earn enough money to be good providers. She said she would think about it.
I found out that she had told her mother and sister about it, both of them livid. His mother compared me to King Henry VIII. Abby, wishing I had a son doesn’t mean I don’t love my daughters. It hurts that such a thing was suggested. Am I wrong to want to try one more time? — DAD DAUGHTER IN NEW YORK
DEAR GIRL DAD: You’re not mistaken. Your feelings are your feelings and you have the right to have them. This decision is something that should be between you and your wife, not her extended family. If she thinks three kids are all she can handle, consider finding young men to share your interests with. Consider counseling fatherless boys who need a role model. Go online and do some research. You may find opportunities in your community. However, if there is none, reach out to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as there is a need for the mentorship you may be able to offer.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a high school student. I have many friends and acquaintances whom I consider near and dear to my heart. However, this year I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and both impacted my relationships. I have this problem where I tend to soak up the emotions of my friends and loved ones.
If a friend feels sad, I do my best to make them feel better (I was given the role of therapist friend), but no matter the outcome, I always end up feeling sad. If my friends are happy, I’m happy; if my friends are depressed, I’m depressed. My therapist described me as an empath and a sponge.
I haven’t figured out how to live my own independent life yet. I am sick and tired of feeling what I feel because of others. What can I do? — FIGHTING IN THE NORTHWEST
DEAR STRUGGLE: You are already working with a therapist. It’s good news. Now that you know what your diagnosis is, you have someone who can help you manage your emotions so they don’t overwhelm you. Be patient. Your therapist will help you find the tools to do this, and they will be important to you later in life.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as , and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos