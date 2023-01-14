Another Blow For Bollywood: No Hindi Movies In India’s Top 5 Earners Of 2022





Last year ended with a groan. Rohit Shettys Circus was dead when he arrived. James Camerons Avatar: The Way of the Water became India’s third-highest grossing player of the year, after KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by kantara and Ponniyin Selvan: I. This is a list of films originally made in Kannada, Telugu, English and Tamil. Brahmastra: part oneat No. 6, is the first Hindi film in the Top 10. This is another blow, and a new low, for Bollywood. The Hindi box office was worth approx. 3,500 crores in 2022, down from 4,800 crore in 2019. The revenue share of Hindi-dubbed Southern films jumped, over this period, from 5% in 2019 to 32% last year. It’s a crisis in its own right, and there are twists at hand on every level. A top actor tells me the need of the hour is for creative producers, not businessmen who simply reverse-engineer movies based on what they need to recover from a streaming platform. A publicist at a top studio says the problem is that most directors no longer have a sense of what the masses want. The current batch is overly influenced by Western cinema and operates in what mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik calls Bandra mythology, a derivative, urban idea of ​​storytelling that, incidentally, has little resonance even in this posh suburb of Mumbai. . A digital marketing executive insists content has taken a back seat and corruption is rampant. Marketing agencies and OTT executives all take kickbacks, he says. Reviews are bought, he says, and everyone makes money while the public loses interest. Audiences are much more demanding than they were in 2019. Shailesh Kapoor, who runs Ormax Media, points out that viewers have rejected films such as Lal Singh Chadha (Aamir Khan) Raksha Bandhan (Akshay Kumar), Circus (Ranveer Singh) and Samrat Prithviraj (Akshay Kumar) as soon as the trailers fell. They’ve never been so brutal with star-led projects before. This means the focus needs to shift from salable actors to new and compelling topics. Gone are the days when you could buy paid advertisements, billboards or public relations and bring audiences to theaters, he says. Ajay Bijli, president of PVR, offers a solution. In any business, knowledge of consumers is essential to success. Corporate retail provides consumer trends and preferences and this information is fed back to the supply side to provide course correction. In our industry, this basic business practice is completely absent. We need to start watching closely what works and what doesn’t and why. One cannot get feedback from one’s own bubble and assign success or failure accordingly. Demand is robust, he adds. Movies continue to be the premier form of outdoor entertainment. It’s the supply side that needs to dive deeper into the cinephile’s headspace. That coveted headspace is a mysterious thing. Breaking through it will require innovation, integrity, passion, conviction and humility. I hope the Hindi film industry can dig deep and emerge with real resolutions in the new year.

