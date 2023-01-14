Prit Kamani on her Bollywood dreams, working with Shahid Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and more

It’s always interesting to watch an actor learn about the film industry and map their potential from their first outing to shooting in the limelight alongside the stars. In a fairly short period of time, Prit Kamani went from making his debut in Hum Chaar, a relatively smaller film, to a role alongside Manisha Koirala in Maska. And before he knew it, he found himself playing Shahid Kapoors’ on-screen son in Jersey. While many will recognize him from sports film or his stints on OTT series including Middle-Class Love and Feels Like Home, his journey as a budding entertainer began much earlier. He talks about his first introduction to the profession.

He smiled, I was very young. I was very young when I started playing. My parents knew I had an interest because every time I watched a movie, I would be in the zone of that movie. When I watched DDLJ, I was engrossed in the character of Rajs for a week. I would talk like him and dress like him. Prit fondly remembers his father taking him to auditions and drug tests like one would sign up for after-school activities.

He describes the casting process for Jersey as interesting. It happened right in the middle of lockdown when the actor had kept his hair and beard long, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise as one of the aides found him on Instagram and realized he had the potential to be an adult child of Shahid. They wanted someone who looks like Shahid Kapoor but doesn’t really act like or copy him. The director wanted him to look like a hero but not to be a hero. So it was a very complicated casting process, he explains.

While the casting team initially thought he wouldn’t be interested given it wasn’t a lead role, Prit watched the Telugu version of the film and was immediately hooked enough to want to do it. part. He describes learning from industry insiders as a joy, having worked with one of Bollywood’s best, Manisha Koirala.

Opening up about his biggest takeaway from Maska sets, the actor says he was stunned. Dil Se is one of my favorite movies. So working with Manisha Koirala was crazy. The first time we met, we had a connection and she put me at ease. But at the same time, I knew I had to pull my socks up because she seemed like a serious person. You can’t make stupid mistakes on set. Then I also found out that Ranbir Kapoor also plays Manisha Koiralas’ on-screen son in Sanju. As a starstruck film guy, those little things feel like a big accomplishment, he reveals.