By: Salman Rafi Sheikh

India’s famed Bollywood film industry blocks Muslim actors and turns away from entertainment to serve the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s right-wing political goals, critics say, including the cultural cleansing of Indian society and the systematic marginalization of minority groups, especially Muslims, driven by a series of Twitter boycott campaigns by BJP activists against some of the industry’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (above).

The growing influence of the right in the film industry reflects growing concern over Hindutva, or Hindu nationalism across the country, as the Bharatiya Janata government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi increasingly limits space to other religions and ethnic groups. Modi himself very frequently interacts with Bollywood, a globally influential industrial entertainment giant, as a vital means of political support, leaving his opponents in the secular Indian National Congress without comparable means and forcing them to undertake tours all over the world. India to try to recover and spread their message to revive their policy.

When Aamir Khan’s film Lal Singh Chadha an official Tom Hanks Forrest Gump scam came out last year, it became the target of what is now known as the #BoycottBollyood campaign, leading the actor to a defensive reiteration of his love for his country. I want to reassure everyone, he said. I really love my country, so please don’t boycott my movies. The boycott campaign was however successful, the film, which was distributed worldwide, failed at the Indian box office. A line countrysidein ugly language, said his goal is to destroy the anti-Hindu anti-national pedophile cabal that takes your money to destroy you.

Right-wing netizens linked the campaign to a 2015 interview with the actor in which he expressed his feelings about growing intolerance in India and that he and his wife had even considered moving abroad, although that he still lives in India and has, since the failure of his film, announced a temporary withdrawal from the industry.

A Hindu nationalist activist Sanatan Rakshak Senasa said that since Aamir mocks the Hindu gods a reference to his previous film titled PACK, directed and produced by Hindu filmmakers, his films must be boycotted.

Shah Rukh Khan who is making a comeback after almost four years is also facing the boycott campaign, with his film Pathane become the last target. As an enthusiastic right-wing activist wrote on TwitterBollywood especially those movies featuring Muslim actors shows the terrorists [Muslims] as victims and blame the real victims [Hindus/Non-Muslims] instead.

Nor are Muslim actors the only targets in a darkening atmosphere. Many Bollywood actors are also criticized for their liberal lifestyles and political views that run counter to Hindutva ideals, according to the India-based newspaper. Civic Media Observery. Lobby groups have demanded that the government step in and closely monitor the content shown in movies, TV and streaming services.

Hindu actors such as Hrithik Roshan, who criticized the campaign and praised Aamirs’ film, saw their own films become targets of the same boycott campaign. According to a recent UK-based Guardian article, organized trolling was also deployedagainst streaming movies and series like thappad,A decent boyand Bombay Begums, especially for the last two depictions of interfaith romance. After a scene of A decent boy depicted a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy kissing, a state-level BJP minister has called for a criminal case against Netflix India, which aired the show.

But the ability of the far right to influence Bollywood is not limited to a concerted boycott campaign. In recent years, Bollywood has become a producer of films that reproduce and glorify India’s Hindu past, often presenting a Hindu version of reality to establish a new version of political and historical truths.

For example, The Kashmir Filesreleased in 2022, was praised by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said, “It is the truth, and everyone must see it, although it mainly served and strengthened the Hindu nationalist position on the former autonomous province of Kashmir.

Arundhati Roy, an award-winning Indian novelist and activist who frequently criticizes the far-right turn in Indian society and politics, said: The film is not about Kashmir pundits ultimately; they are experts from Kashmir replacing the Hindus in India, and all the Muslims are wicked butchers who massacre and kill. When in truth, there are Kashmiri Pandits who continue to live in Kashmir, who continue to have relations with their Muslim friends and neighbors. And their figures are that in 30 years, 619 people have been killed. But in the film, it’s as if the entire population had been either massacred or driven out.

In other words, when it comes to politics and geopolitics, including Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, the Kashmiri people’s own version of events has been effectively challenged, as the predominantly Muslim population who see themselves as victims of Indian occupation and demands for independence since 1947 became the sole perpetrator of violence.

When seen in combination with the 2019 changes in the Indian constitution which made Kashmir a regular state of India and allowed non-Kashmiris to buy property/land there, the film presents a context history that made these changes necessary and justifiable. Roy, however, in public statements, called the film radioactive in that it served to spread a specific political and historical narrative targeting a specific community.

The right-wing narrative is not limited to shaping India’s internal narratives only. In fact, as evidenced by a massive wave of films targeting Pakistan for example, the 2023 film Mission Manju where the latter is often projected as the regional perpetrator of religious extremism and even as an irresponsible and weak nuclear power, Bollywood also seems to have uncritically embraced geopolitics, serving the Modi administrations’ policy of isolating Pakistan at the regional and global scale.

Bollywood, the Mumbai-based entertainment colossus that produces dozens of movies every year, is a powerful tool for mass entertainment and education worth more than 140 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) per year, which can play a political role. It is a cinema watched regionally, including in Pakistan and around the world. Since most Bollywood movies are shown internationally, especially in North America, Europe, and China, they become a workable medium for religion and right-wing politics all over the world.

The much smaller Pakistani film industry (Lollywood) seeks to respond with films that portray India as a sponsor of terrorist Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the country’s main source of instability. Increasingly, on both sides of the border, cinema is turning into a competition of, to borrow from Singaporean scholar Cherian George, the spin of hate.