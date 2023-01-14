BGMI pro MortaL clears up doubts about S8UL’s collaboration with Bollywood stars and overseas YouTubers

On January 7, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Naman “MortaL” Mathur hosted a PMGC 2022 Grand Finals watch party on his YouTube channel. He was joined by big name stars like Raj “Snax” Verma and Animesh “Thug” Agarwal.

During the livestream, MortaL cited the reasons why S8UL cannot collaborate with Bollywood celebrities and overseas YouTubers like iShowSpeed. In response, the BGMI pro mentioned that collaborating with the aforementioned personalities is impossible as it would require the organization to spend hundreds of dollars.

Moreover, it would be more of an investment than a collaboration.

MortaL’s exact words were:

“We cannot collaborate with them. We would have to spend thousands of rupees if we want to work with them.”

Since MortaL has a huge fan following, his comments have created considerable buzz in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI Star MortaL Talks S8UL’s Upcoming Collaboration Plans

Talking about Bollywood celebrities, MortaL mentioned that actors don’t easily collaborate as they hardly benefit from it.

He also talked about how the collaboration really works. The marquee player pointed out how one party has to pay the other to profit from the joint venture.

His statements were:

“First of all, if Bollywood stars work with us, they won’t benefit. The collaboration works in such a way that both sides win the deal. Bollywood stars will have to pay us if they want to benefit Again, if we want to benefit from them, we will have to pay them. However, collaboration is impossible because Bollywood stars do not collaborate very easily.”

MortaL then gave his opinion on collaborating with foreign YouTubers. He stressed that he would only collaborate with someone with a similar number of subscribers, which would ultimately benefit both parties.

His words were:

“For foreign YouTubers, someone with a similar number of subscribers will only collaborate on videos. As for me, I will only collaborate with a YouTuber who has a subscriber base between 5 and 10 million. this way it will benefit both of us.”

S8UL recently won the Content Creation Team of the Year category at the 2022 Esports Awards, finishing at the top of the list. The organization publishes videos involving its creators (BGMI gamers and PC gamers).

It remains to be seen what S8UL has in store for its fans now that they have won one of the biggest prizes in content creation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



