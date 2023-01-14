David S. Howard, Asolo Rep and Moonstruck Actor, Dies in Sarasota

In a career that spanned more than 60 years and included decades on stage in Sarasota at the Asolo Repertory Theater and memorable film roles in Moonstruck and two Woody Allen films, David S. Howard made a connection with the audience and the other actors who adored him.

David and I worked together for over 30 years and did a lot of plays together and laughed a lot together, said Howard Millman, the former production art director of Asolo Rep. He was one of the most brilliant actors I have ever known. He was so insightful in every role he played. He was an effortless actor and he was always ready.

Howard, who had retired from acting due to the impact of Parkinson’s disease, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

From 1976 to 1982 he appeared in over 40 plays at Asolo Rep and he returned in the mid-1990s when Millman, who had previously been general manager, returned as artistic director. In recent years he has appeared in Frank Galatis’ production of 12 Angry Men, Visiting Mr. Green, Martin Vanderhof in You can’t take it with you Grandfather Joad in Grapes of Wrath, and Yogi Berra in the solo piece Nobody Dont Like Yogi. He played Scrooge in the annual one-off production of A Christmas Carol and a judge in Joanna Glasss Trying.

Michael Donald Edwards, the current production art director, chose Yogi to give him a chance to work with Howard.

What I have experienced with him has been the most generous, wonderful and inspiring partner. I was a rookie compared to him and so grateful for all that experience with him working on a play about an iconic American figure like Yogi Bera with an American theater icon like David Howard, said Edwards, who later directed Howard in The Grapes of Wrath. .

Edwards said the actor had a special blend of intelligence, sensitivity, generosity to fellow performers, and a wonderful, easy connection with audiences no matter what he was doing. It was magical to see him play.

David Breitbarth, a longtime Asolo Rep colleague who worked closely with Howard in the two-character play Tuesdays with Morrie, described him as a friend. A gentle soul. A monumental talent. He was what I want to be when I grow up. Howard played Professor Morrie Schwartz in the stage version of Mitch Albom’s popular book about the life lessons he learned during weekly visits to the dying professor.

Carolyn Michel, who played both Howards’ daughter and wife during his career, said he was always prepared, word perfect and always came with a view on what he wanted to do, but it was easy to direct it, she said. He was always open to discuss, to change. He’s the perfect professional actor.

She played her daughter in Asolo Rep’s Im Not Rappaport (after he dubbed Jack Klugman in the original Broadway production), and more recently played his wife, Grandma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath.

Millman said every time he passed on a preview during a rehearsal that Howard liked, he just stood there and laughed and I knew there was something he hadn’t thought of that he didn’t like. . It was his way of expressing his joy.

In film, he played half of a bickering Jewish couple who own a boedga in Moonstruck; Friend of Anthony Hopkins in Meet Joe Black; and portrayed doctors in Woody Allens Deconstructing Harry and in the movie The Substance of Fire. He also appeared in Allens Crimes and Misdemeanors and three episodes of Law & Order as different characters.

But it was on stage that he was most comfortable.

Howard was born September 10, 1928 in Mount KIsco, NY He earned an MFA from Brandeis University where he later worked as a visiting artist and theater teacher from 1967 to 1975. Millman hired him occasionally for performing at the Geva Theater in Rochester, where he produced Artistic Director before returning to Asolo Rep, then Howard joined the Sarasota acting troupe.

Kraig Swartz, who starred in three productions of Visiting Mr. Green with Howard starting at Asolo Rep said the experience was never once a pleasure. Just being with him in the dressing room was delightful. He was so funny. And he had the most infectious laugh I’ve ever heard.

Before the opening in 2014 of You can’t take it with you Howard told the Herald-Tribune that four of the actresses on the show have played his daughter at one time or another.

When you’ve been around as long as I have, it has to happen, he said in an interview. I have three daughters myself and they couldn’t be more different but I love them all, and it’s the same with the actresses here.

Howard lived in Bradenton with his wife, Anne. They met in Sarasota when he was a guest actor for the Siesta Key Actors Theater and she was involved with the company.

I had heard of David Howard but hadn’t seen him and was expecting something 6ft 2in. And on walks this little guy with a denim jacket over his shoulder and we connected from that day on, Anne said. The two were going through a divorce at the time.

She recalled that he started preparing to become a lawyer “to keep his family happy and he was ready to take over a law firm, but he realized he didn’t want to do it. Howard did a few summer stock-style shows and went back to school to study acting.

Anne Howard said they “shared four children who are best friends to this day. He is survived by his daughters Carol Howard and Jessica Howard and Anne’s son, Bruce Franklin and his daughter, Lisa Higgs, and six A small theater studio adjacent to The Neel Performing Arts Center on the State College of Florida Bradenton campus is named after the couple.

In 2014, he told the Herald-Tribune that the Asolo Rep actors were now part of a family.

You’re not just acting family relationships on stage, but you’re an acting family. They tease me and make fun of me as much as anyone else. Pleasure is an important part of the working process, he said.

Follow Jay Handelman onFacebook,instagramandTwitter. Contact him at[email protected].And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.