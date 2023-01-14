Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt who are seed investors





Bollywood stars make headlines for a variety of reasons. Their presence on the internet concerns films, polemics and brand promotions. Some Bollywood celebrities have even become investors, for investing their seed capital in different startups. Many stars are even founders and brand ambassadors of their invested startups. Here is a list of 7 Bollywood actresses who have invested in startups.

1. Anouchka Sharma



Anushka Sharma/Instagram Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is the founder of fashion line D2C Nush and has also invested in many local startups. In February 2022, she became an investor with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The two made an undisclosed investment in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. In 2020, the couple were also part of the unicorn Digit Insurances fintech funding round. 2. Alia Bhatt



AliaBhatt/Instagram Actress Alia Bhatt aka the Bollywood entrepreneur has invested in a startup called Phool.co, which uses floral waste from temples and mosques to moderate and hand-process it into patented organic fertilizer, charcoal-free luxury incense, and other products through the flower cycle. The brahmastra the actress is an investor in StyleCraker and Nykaa. Recently, Alia also launched her own startup called Ed-a-Mamma, a children’s and maternity fashion brand. 3. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpashetty/Instagram Bollywood fitness queen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has become an investor and made an undisclosed investment in nutraceutical brands D2C – Fast&Up and Chicnutrix in 2022. Additionally, she is also a brand ambassador for these brands and works with them to improve and promote health and self-care in the country. Shilpa is also an investor in Mamaearth and Simple Soulful. 4. Jacqueline Fernandes



Jacqueline/Rawpresserie Jacqueline Fernandes has always had an interest in fitness and nutrition. There, the actress invested in a Mumbai-based start-up, Rakyan Beverages, which sells juices under the Raw Pressery brand. For the unknown, it is the first company in India to use the unique HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology, which improves the shelf life of products and improves the nutrition of natural products. 5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



aishwaryaraibachchan/instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has bought stakes in Possible, which is a nutrition-based health tech startup. According to reports, the actress has even invested 50 lakh in a Bangalore-based environmental intelligence startup, Ambee. Ambee is in the business of delivering hyperlocal air quality data to developers, consumers, researchers and media companies for better decision making. 6. Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone/Instagram Apart from being the best actress in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is also a leader when it comes to investing. She has made several investments, including Drums Food International, the parent company of flavored Greek yogurt brand Epigamia; a tech startup Bellatrix Aerospace; edtech community and learning startup FrontRow; digital pet care platform Supertails.com and electric vehicle startup BluSmart. 7. Malaika Arora



malaikaarora/instagram Malaika Arora is more interested as an investor when it comes to health, fitness and wellness startups. She launched her own Malaika Arora Ventures to invest in lifestyle, health, fashion and wellness brands. In 2021, the company made its first investment in Ayurvedic nutrition brand D2C Kapiva. She is also the startup’s brand ambassador and wellness mentor at the Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda.

