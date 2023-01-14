Michael Strahan receives first sports-entertainment star from Hollywood Walk of Fame





NFL Hall of Fame and current hello america host, Michael Strahan, will receive the first sports-entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan played 15 seasons for the New York Football Giants and retired after the 2007-08 season after the Giants won Super Bowl XLII. After retiring, he began his broadcasting career and joined Fox NFL Sunday at the start of the 2008 season. He is still a member of Fox NFL Sunday. Strahan advanced his media career and joined Kelly Ripa in 2012 to form Live! With Kelly and Michael. After four years of being costars with Ripa, ABC has announced that Strahan will be leaving the show to join hello america as a host. On Friday, the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced in a press release by Ana Martinezthe Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, that Strahan would get his own star in a new category, Sports Entertainment. In a Press releaseMartinez said: We are very pleased to usher in the first sports entertainment star for Michael Strahan. Sports fans will be thrilled to see their favorite sports personalities involved in the world of entertainment receive their stars. Michael’s vast experience in sports and sports broadcasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famous sidewalk. Strahan will be honored at a ceremony Monday, Jan. 23, on Hollywood Boulevard. President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo will host the event. Co-founder of SMAC Entertainment Constance Schwartz Morini and famous actor Terry Crews will be invited to speak at the ceremony. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/sports/michael-strahan-is-receiving-the-hollywood-walk-of-fames-first-sports-entertainment-star/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos