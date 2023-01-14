Entertainment
Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao talks about her latest song – The New Indian Express
Express press service
If you’re still unaware of the voice behind the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming Pathaan film, which turned up the heat with Deepika Padukones, the sultry moves of Shilpa Raos. The classically trained crooner, who began her wildly flourishing musical journey in Bollywood with Anwar’s songs Aveda Zindagi and Tose Naina, has come a long way from being a TV jingle voice.
With several hit numbers including tracks Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Manmarziyaan (Lootera), title track Kalank, chart-topper Ghungroo (War) and Haan Tum Ho (Love Aaj Kal 2020) under his belt, Shilpa is a melodious force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film music industry, today. Possessing a soulful and voice, Shilpa has never been shy about trying new genres or styles and has also collaborated with several global artists including sitar player Anoushka Shankar, Karsh Kale, Agnee and Noori.
Her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar for the song These Words from the album Love Letter also earned her a nomination for the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021. Last year, she performed Laal Singh Chaddha’s hit track Tere Hawaale, brought to screen by Kareena Kapoor. With Pathaan now set for release in February, we talk with Shilpa about her musical journey, what happens next, and more.
Your song Besharam Rang is the flavor of the season. What does it do?
I’m happy for a reason, he’s actually talking about celebrating himself. This song is about celebrating your flaws and I’m excited and happy that every time young people hear this song they connect with it and celebrate it too.
What happened in the recording of the song?
Some things that seem effortless actually require a lot of effort. When I started learning music, I started with the ghazal, which has a lot of khatka (a vocal ornamentation of playing a single note as a group of notes) and that’s exactly what I got used in this song. But, I had to sing it in a certain way because the emotions of the song are very important. We had a lot of fun recording this song with Siddharth Anand, Vishal Shekhar and Kumar.
What genres appeal to you?
I am open to all kinds of genres. But my apprenticeship or my talim (instruction) is in the ghazals, so it’s a genre close to my heart.
What inspires you?
Actually, that’s a very short answer.
What do you think is different about the way Gen Z views music today?
Music keeps changing and adapting to the times, it never stays the same. I really want the younger generation to learn music, it could be any form of music, but learning music is very important. Indian music is all the more important and if young people believe in it and make the effort to learn it, well music has a bright future here.
What songs are currently at the top of your playlist?
The most listened to song on my playlist will always be Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan and I don’t think that will ever change.
Finally, your future projects?
There are a few independent songs apart from a few movie songs. There are also projects that are currently in the pipeline, but as soon as the dates are announced, we will talk about them for sure.
Streaming on all major audio platforms and YouTube.
Pathaan is set to release on January 25.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/delhi/2023/jan/14/life-inspires-me-bollywood-singershilpa-rao-opensup-about-her-latest-song-2537837.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao talks about her latest song – The New Indian Express
- Georgia passed Alabama? Early Look at 2023. College Football Fix Talks
- Prince Harry’s fashion rejection is a fashion statement in itself
- Michael Strahan receives first sports-entertainment star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 'An Irish Goodbye' star on being considered for Oscar
- PM Modi is reincarnation of Vivekanandas, says Bengals BJP MP
- The nascent Turkish-Syrian dialogue faces a bumpy road
- Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt who are seed investors
- Tanjung Perak Port Police secured visit of RI-3, Iriana Joko Widodo to Surabaya Atomic Market
- Google Cloud for Retailers Adds AI-Based Inventory, E-Commerce Tools
- Justin Langer may never coach again
- Judge rejects Donald Trump’s absurd bid to dismiss E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault trial