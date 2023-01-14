Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao talks about her latest song – The New Indian Express

Express press service

If you’re still unaware of the voice behind the song Besharam Rang from the upcoming Pathaan film, which turned up the heat with Deepika Padukones, the sultry moves of Shilpa Raos. The classically trained crooner, who began her wildly flourishing musical journey in Bollywood with Anwar’s songs Aveda Zindagi and Tose Naina, has come a long way from being a TV jingle voice.

With several hit numbers including tracks Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Manmarziyaan (Lootera), title track Kalank, chart-topper Ghungroo (War) and Haan Tum Ho (Love Aaj Kal 2020) under his belt, Shilpa is a melodious force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film music industry, today. Possessing a soulful and voice, Shilpa has never been shy about trying new genres or styles and has also collaborated with several global artists including sitar player Anoushka Shankar, Karsh Kale, Agnee and Noori.

Her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar for the song These Words from the album Love Letter also earned her a nomination for the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021. Last year, she performed Laal Singh Chaddha’s hit track Tere Hawaale, brought to screen by Kareena Kapoor. With Pathaan now set for release in February, we talk with Shilpa about her musical journey, what happens next, and more.

Your song Besharam Rang is the flavor of the season. What does it do?

I’m happy for a reason, he’s actually talking about celebrating himself. This song is about celebrating your flaws and I’m excited and happy that every time young people hear this song they connect with it and celebrate it too.

What happened in the recording of the song?

Some things that seem effortless actually require a lot of effort. When I started learning music, I started with the ghazal, which has a lot of khatka (a vocal ornamentation of playing a single note as a group of notes) and that’s exactly what I got used in this song. But, I had to sing it in a certain way because the emotions of the song are very important. We had a lot of fun recording this song with Siddharth Anand, Vishal Shekhar and Kumar.

What genres appeal to you?

I am open to all kinds of genres. But my apprenticeship or my talim (instruction) is in the ghazals, so it’s a genre close to my heart.

What inspires you?

Actually, that’s a very short answer.

What do you think is different about the way Gen Z views music today?

Music keeps changing and adapting to the times, it never stays the same. I really want the younger generation to learn music, it could be any form of music, but learning music is very important. Indian music is all the more important and if young people believe in it and make the effort to learn it, well music has a bright future here.

What songs are currently at the top of your playlist?

The most listened to song on my playlist will always be Gulon Mein Rang Bhare by Mehdi Hassan and I don’t think that will ever change.

Finally, your future projects?

There are a few independent songs apart from a few movie songs. There are also projects that are currently in the pipeline, but as soon as the dates are announced, we will talk about them for sure.

Pathaan is set to release on January 25.