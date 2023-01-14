Photos inside Casa Madera, LAs New Rooftop Hangout on Sunset Strip





It’s always sunny inside the Mondrian Hotel on the Sunset Strip or at least it will be now Casa Madera has landed. The newest addition to the glitzy Sunset Corridor nestled along the Hollywood Hills brings big coastal Mexican flavors and truly hard-to-beat views of the Los Angeles Basin. Casa Madera is the next step for Nobles 33 hotel groups Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, which have made a name for themselves with the slightly more laid-back Tocaya Organics, and hip brand Toca Madera in West Hollywood, Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Arizona. With Casa Madera, the movement is heading towards the blond woods, rattan finishes and leafy accents familiar to many places along the bustling Riviera Maya in southeastern Mexico. The restaurant is filled with driftwood tones and off-white paint, with a bright bar, booths, and banquettes that overlook the city below. Much like the Lavo Ristorante across the street, this is indoor-outdoor dining at its LA best (at least when it’s not raining), offering an airy space for cocktails and grilled seafood or dinner parties. more intimate inside. The menu, meanwhile, is built to feed the West Hollywood Crowds. There are upscale taqueria touches like $18 chicken al pastor taco plates and options of duck carnitas alongside salads, hamachi crudo with Serrano peppers, tuna sashimi, and more. . This being the Sunset Strip, expect luxury too; a 44-ounce bone-in wagyu tomahawk will hit the table with sides for $295, and Dover sole is available with capers, brown butter and chili de arbol for $75 plus caviar and Dom Perignon, of course. The opening menus from Madera Group Culinary Director AJ McCloud are below. The new Casa Madera is just one of the few Sunset Strip projects that have opened in recent years or are under development. Everyone from Wolfgang Puck to director/producer McG sees the area as a renewed hub for hot meals. And there really is nothing like the Sunset Strip anywhere else in Los Angeles, an area that over the years has hosted everything from the power scene to the Tower Bar to Kris Yenbamroong’s first Night + Market, with canned seafood and pastrami sandwiches Between. Casa Madera opens tomorrow, Saturday, January 14, atop the Mondrian West Hollywood at 8440 Sunset Boulevard.

