Alternative Wellness: Put Your Health in the Hands of a Hoshino Therapist
Editor’s note: The Vail Dailys Tricia Swenson searched the valley for lesser-known alternative wellness modalities with proven benefits. Follow each Sunday in January and learn more ways to incorporate wellness into your life in 2023.
Nothing beats hands is the motto of Hoshino Therapy. This rare therapy is locally led by Mauricio Cadavid and gives people suffering from acute or chronic illnesses the opportunity to experience a hands-on massage approach with an age-old technique with proven results.
Hoshino therapy is a complete hand/tendon acupressure, organized by Professor Tomezo Hoshino nearly a century ago. The points are throughout the body, ranging from 250 to 290 acupuncture points on tendons, not meridians, Cadavid said. The approach uses the whole hand and not just the thumb.
If you haven’t heard of Hoshino Therapy, you’re not alone. The practice is rare and few people survive the extensive and years-long training. To understand how he helps people today, you have to go back to his roots. Tomezo Hoshino was born in Atsugui, Japan in 1910 into a long line of acupuncture therapists. At the age of 16, he had a near-fatal head-on collision while riding his motorcycle to work. The accident caused him to lose his sight for two years and he suffered a severe concussion. He enrolled in the Hama Massage School for the Blind and learned to read Braille. His sight eventually returned, but relying on his other senses like touch and developing a keen sense of touch in his hands later became the basis of the Hoshino technique.
Although he regained his sight, he still suffered from terrible migraines. After consulting several doctors and trying different medications and therapies, he finally met an acupuncturist in Japan who taught him how to massage different acupuncture points on the head and neck. The acupuncturist also noticed how good Hoshino was with his hands and encouraged him to study acupuncture medicine.
Hoshino continued his studies and worked on himself to eliminate shoulder bursitis and forearm tendonitis. He discovered that the secret to the healing power of acupressure was the precise stimulation of certain pressure points at the correct dosage, depth and duration and called it numerical precision. His motto became, nothing beats the hands, and he believed there was no better tool than a sensitive, well-trained, clinically experienced hand to assess and locate the location of soft tissues, joints, inflammation and nerve dysfunction.
So how does Mauricio Cadavid fit into this practice developed by a man in the 1940s?
A longtime friend invited me to join his parents’ apprenticeship when I was 23 and living in Miami, Florida. The program consisted of five years of basic training. Being Japanese, Hoshino created a high standard to uphold and formalized a long process to achieve that standard, Cadavid said.
For the first two years, Cadavid and his friend learned daily maintenance routines like yoga, Qigong, Kung Fu postures and Hoshinos coordination exercises, as well as anatomy, physiology, kinesiology and basic Chinese medicine.
After learning the full technique, we had to complete a treatment in 45 minutes, blindfolded! exclaimed Cadavide. He spent another three years working with clinic clients and teachers to learn the basics.
Hoshino thought it took 20 years to be a fully trained Hoshino therapist. I started in 1998 and completed 20 in 2008, Cadavid said. He came to the Vail Valley in 2011 to open a practice there.
I was told to move to the Vail Valley because people get hurt all the time here, Cadavid said. I have been able to help countless pain sufferers and have created maintenance routines that keep that pain away. I have also helped people with active lifestyles perform better on the mountain, golf course, hiking and biking with maintenance programs.
I was able to try a Hoshino therapy session with Cadavid and it’s different from a massage. Hoshino combines natural heat radiating from the therapist’s hand with acupuncture pressure that targets pressure points. It sounds simple, but the process of going through the points throughout the body, ranging from 250 to 290 tendon acupuncture points, can make a difference, especially if you do it over time. Afterwards I felt lighter and full of energy and could see how it could help mend a long standing injury or something that had just happened.
Hoshino is known to help people with body problems such as sciatica, joint pain, stiffness, carpal tunnel syndrome, shoulder problems, tendonitis, ankle and foot pain, chest pain. back and neck and various sports injuries when treatments are carried out over a period of time. . Just like you can’t lose weight by hitting the gym once, the benefits of Hoshino therapies can take time, but sometimes results can be seen in just one visit, it just depends on what’s going on in your body.
I have worked for eight years with a doctor who is also a triathlete and she believes that the Hoshino technique allows her to perform better during her triathlons. Another client I see weekly said the therapy helped her speed up her recovery from double knee surgery and continued to promote an overall sense of overall well-being, Cadavid said.
What I love about Hoshino is that it is very efficient and has become my life’s work. I’m just one of less than ten therapists practicing Hoshino Therapy worldwide, so it’s also a legacy I’m blessed to be a part of,” Cadavid said.
