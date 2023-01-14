Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently busy filming for several projects. Now, the de Salaar actor’s next film, which will be his next Bollywood film, is making headlines again.

For several months, a rumor has been circulating on social media that Prabhas will be directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand. The famous production house Mythri Movie Makers, which delivered two blockbuster films this Sankranthi, will produce the Hindi film. It would be the first project in Bollywood. Naveen Yerneni from Mythri Movie Makers officially announced it on Unstoppable With NBK S2.

The film will air once Prabhas completes all of his committed projects. In the meantime, the director of Pathaan must also finish his next film, Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. So, Prabhas Hindi movie will not start filming until 2024. Keep checking this space for more exciting updates.

