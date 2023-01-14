Dark Arts & Oddities Festival in Milton in February | Entertainment

Connect with us

Milton, Pennsylvania. Take a walk on the dark side in February

The Dark Arts & Oddities Festival in Milton is for anyone curious to delve a little deeper into their spooky and fantastical interests, including vampires.

Reign of Terror Entertainmenta performance art company and event venue, is hosting the first-ever Dark Arts & Oddities Festival, a two-day event scheduled for February 10 from 4-9 p.m. and February 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St., Milton, Pennsylvania.

“A slew of vendors filled out the online application as soon as we announced the festival,” said Greg Carl, owner of Reign of Terror Entertainment.

Some of these vendors include Madame Zoras Creepy Creations & Mystical Readings, Wandering Winds, Lancaster Wax Co., Murphys Curious Goods, and Funky Hippie Soap Co. The Big Chee is one of the food trucks that will be in attendance.

The festival is a precursor to two other events taking place on Saturday nights at the Shoe Factory, including The Feast of Vampires and The Undead of Winter: A Vampire Masquerade (for festival-goers 21 and older), featuring goth bands, DJs, fire artists and performance artists for a decadent Vampire Ball.

The Vampire Party, where guests are seated around a lavish 48-long table adorned with crystal candelabra, vampiric gothic decor, red and black roses, candles, flowers, skulls and a vampire drink, is 5:30-7:00 p.m. Saturday night after the festival. ends.

For a preview of last year’s party,watch this videoby Steve Gibson.







VampireDinner_2023

The scene is dark and rich in gothic/vampire atmospheres.


Screenshot from Steve Gibson’s video


Carl, a Milton-area native who works as an industrial electrician, said he started down the path to Reign of Terror Entertainment years ago when he set up a Halloween haunt in his backyard. “It was a big, crazy candy bar situation. It was so crowded the street was almost closed,” he said.

When an opportunity arose to rent space on the third floor of the Shoe Factory, a factory building dating back to 1907, he jumped at the chance. “I thought we could hold events in space,” Carl said. He also uses the space for weddings and special occasions under the company name. Aerea Premium event spaces.

“After five years of organizing Halloween events, I thought about doing something around Valentine’s Day. I finally wanted to continue branding and decided on ‘Undead of Winter’, with a vampire theme.”

He sold the whole table for $100 to $120 per person.

This year,Feast of Flavors Catering, a Lewisburg-based caterer, will prepare and serve a “to die for” meal. The meal begins with their signature Fire & Brimstone buns and roasted red pepper Gouda soup. The main course is hand-carved roast beef rib with jus and chicken bruschetta with fresh garlic parmesan green beans and roasted red potatoes.

play with sugar will provide a dessert with the perfect vampiric aesthetic (a gothic-themed red and black tiered cake).

The Night Ends with The Vampire Masquerade: Winter’s Walking Dead from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Musical performances by Vampires Everywhere! and Observe the 93rd, as well as DJ OmegaTelik and DJ Mighty Mike Saga. Masquerade fans can also expect performances from Caspaira Acula, Mxtress Lillith and Shannon Sexton.

Anyone wearing street clothes will be turned away at the door despite having an entry ticket. So if you plan to go, be sure to dress to impress. Recommended: All-black clothing to go with the darker vampire aesthetic. Deep reds and blacks in Victorian and Gothic-themed clothing, including long flowing dresses, capes, canes and top hats to go with traditional masquerade ball masks, are strongly encouraged. .

Ticket prices for the festival depend on the events you plan to attend. Admission to the festival is $5 at the door, unless you also have a Winter’s Walking Dead ticket. If you plan to attend the masquerade on Saturday night, admission to the festival is covered.

Tickets for the Vampire Masquerade range from $50 to $125 when purchased in advance. If you wait to pay at the door, that $50 minimum will increase to $75.

Check Festival of Dark Arts and Oddities Facebook event page for more information about the festival and what to expect.

