Lisa Marie Presley was rock n roll royalty. Graceland was his castle.





Authentic Brands and Joel Weinshanker, founder and CEO of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, now operate the domain through an entity called Elvis Presley Enterprises. Reached by phone on Friday, Mr Weinshanker noted how important the Graceland mansion was to Ms Presley. Elvis has lived in many places, but Graceland has always been his home, and Lisa felt the same way, he said. At difficult times, she slept in her room. Twenty-five million people have visited Graceland, but there has always been only one person, and that was Lisa. By retaining the house and grounds, Mrs. Presley also retained the final resting place of her closest family members. Elvis Presley, who died in a bathroom at Graceland, is buried on the estate, as is his son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three daughters: actress Riley Keough, 33, whose father was Ms Presley’s first husband, Danny Keough; and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood. The girls will now inherit the mansion and its grounds, Elvis Presley Enterprises has confirmed. The house itself, the mansion, belonged to Lisa. Even if we have an agreement where we manage it and take care of it, it will remain with the trust, Mr. Weinshanker said. That trust will pass to Riley, Finley and Harper. And Harper and Finley are minors, so ultimately the trust will be run by Riley. In a 2003 interview with Playboy, Ms Presley joked that when she died she would inevitably be buried at Graceland herself. And on Friday, a representative for Ms Keough confirmed that she would indeed be buried on the grounds of the mansion, alongside her son, Ben.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/14/realestate/lisa-marie-presley-graceland-elvis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos