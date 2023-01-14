Book review: The Shards, by Bret Easton Ellis





SPLINTERSby Bret Easton Ellis Los Angeles, 1981 the rich canyons of the Westside. Kim Carness Bette Davis Eyes is on the radio, The Shining just hit theaters, and Wayfarer sunglasses adorn all young faces. Bret, the 17-year-old protagonist of Bret Easton Elliss’ sprawling new novel The Shards, was left alone at his parents’ house on Mulholland Drive for months at the start of his senior year. Bret is a budding writer. He’s gay and closeted. At the elite Buckley School, Bret runs with a popular crowd: Thom and Susan, the soccer star and his homecoming queen girlfriend; and Brets girlfriend Debbie, the daughter of a wealthy film producer. In this surface world, Bret presents himself as what he calls the tangible participant, that is to say straight, fake, not paranoid. But privately, he sleeps with two boys in his class and becomes increasingly obsessed with a Los Angeles serial killer nicknamed the Trawler, a fishing reference that mirrors the gruesome kidnappings and murders of young women across the city. Enter Robert Mallory, the stunningly handsome (and possibly evil) new student at Buckley who threatens to disrupt the Brets’ social circle. As Bret’s suspicions of Mallory grow, fueled by the young writers’ imagination and isolation, as well as the murder of a classmate (who may or may not be connected to the trawler), his ability to play the tangible participant disintegrates.

Ellis is a true literary craftsman, and the imagery in the novels is lush and beautiful. Fans of his previous fictions (Less Than Zero, American Psycho, Lunar Park) will enjoy many of his signature hits: murder, music, cocaine, valium, obscene wealth, unraveling narrator, brand names, palms, gore, stalkers , dogs , cults, disgruntled teenagers, neglectful parents.

But there’s an exciting new vulnerability in Elliss’ latest book, inviting the reader deeper into the emotional realm of the protagonist than he did with his previous characters (many of whom betray no signs of emotional vulnerability). . Where Less Than Zero, his debut in 1985 in a similar environment in Los Angeles, is ambivalent, and 2005’s Lunar Park is coy in his self-fictional flirtation, The Shards feels serious, at least emotionally. It’s also Ellis’ sexiest book, and you can feel a new freedom in the writer’s dimensions of love, eros and sensitivity. The novel is almost 600 pages and the narration loops in on itself in a way that not only builds suspense but also creates a visceral sense of the slowness of time for a 17 year old who feels trapped in a life that is not his. And yet, the length and repetitions can be so taxing that the reader wonders if the book could have been made shorter and still achieved the same psychedelic, collage-like effect. Despite all the narrative investment it requires, the climax and denouement of the novels end up falling flat. As for the title, we are left to draw our own conclusions about its meaning. There are fragments of forensic evidence, the often circumstantial clues that Bret piece together. There are flashes of memory, the end of a young man’s innocence. I remember it was one of my first moments approaching adulthood, says Bret, when I realized how powerful memory was or at least it was the first time that hurt the most. And there are the fragments of a fractured psyche: attempts to piece together multiple selves. Ultimately, the boundaries between self-distortion, external perception, and memory are porous; and what is enclosed is always projected, even exploded, into the light. Melissa Broder is the author of three novels, including the upcoming Death Valley; the So Sad Today collection of essays; and four books of poetry, including Superdoom.

SPLINTERS | By Bret Easton Ellis | 594 pages | Alfred A. Knopf | $30

