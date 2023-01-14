James City County High School Art Show Awards Presented at WCAC





WILLIAMSBURG The annual James City County High School Art Exhibit opened on January 11 at the Williamsburg Center for Contemporary Art (WCAC) and on January 12 an awards ceremony was held for the students. This year’s show was judged by June Skalak, a professional artist who has worked as a landscape painter in acrylics and oils for over 20 years. After graduating with a degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she continued her artistic career as an elementary art teacher, an illustrator at VIMS, and many years as a graphic designer for publications at the College of William. and Mary. She also taught art to adults at This Century Art Gallery, WCAC prior to 2017. Skalak used a set of criteria to determine the winners of the show, considering artistic aspects such as story communication, appeal, originality, composition and technique. Although no particular category was ranked higher than another, they all contributed to the selection of the winners. Honorable Mentions: Alkyone Niki Eleni Aristidou, LuxyCoal, Lafayette High School

Meredith Kate Colburn, Pot rolled upCeramics, Jamestown High School

Sarah Cook, scooby-dooAcrylic, Warhill High School

katie cosby fall squashPen, Jamestown High School

Allan Lee Dunn, gender euphoriaPrismacolor Pencil, Lafayette High School Drawing

Grace Dunnil, OfGouache, Jamestown High School

Samantha Elliott, moldy juice box on toesCeramics, Lycée Lafayette

Keyla Ada Fletcher BlinkCoal, Lafayette High School

Alyssa González, VhagarCeramics, Lycée Lafayette

Samara Johnson, self-portraitOil Stiks, Warhill High School

Mika Kenney, Recycled Nature BookPaper, Jamestown High School

Ainsley Lang, ApplesGouache, Jamestown High School

Meaghan Reider, GiraffeCeramics, Lycée Lafayette

Mia Timberg, MiaGraphite and pastel pencils, Warhill High School

Fizz Waldron, skin care routineWatercolor and ink, Jamestown High School Merit Award: Logan Joshua Clark, screen timeCeramics, Lycée Lafayette

Hanna Coleman, MillieBatik-Wax & Ritz Dye, Warhill High School

Danielle Dickerson, Please look away, Digital drawing. Jamestown High School

Colin Fitzgerald, Mixed seasonsDigital photography, Warhill High School

Ella Gosselin, BrunoBatik-Wax & Ritz Dye, Warhill High School

Lanie Hall, A stroke of timeDigital drawing, Jamestown High School

Madison Suzanne, Townsend’s suspicionsGraphite, Lafayette High School The Jury’s Choice Award went to Emma R Dellaposta for their piece titled Self-Portrait, made of graphite. The student is a member of the Virtual Academy. Skalak was particularly impressed with the use of light and dark in the piece, calling it “A courageously creative self-portrait”. Third place for the art exhibit went to Alisha Scheumier, a student from Burton High School, for their work Pause, done in dry pastel on paper. The judge called the piece realistic and well-composed with harmonious use of color. Second place was a piece also titled self-portrait by Kaydence M Shore of the Virtual Academy. The piece was made with a mixture of graphite and charcoal, and was praised for standing out even across the room by the judge, as well as for its use of telling a story through the pose of the subject. First place went to smile for me, by Caroline Cook of Layfette High School. The piece was done in charcoal on gray paper. In the comments, the judge said: “He ticks all the boxes with his clear presentation and excellent drawing technique. With delicate lines but confident rendering and a subtle use of white charcoal, it offers a compelling portrait of this young man. Clearly, we know him a little now. All participants received participation prizes and prizes for those who did not attend were given to their teachers to be given to the school. The pieces will remain on display at the WCAC until February 10. For more information on the WCAC, see its official website website.

