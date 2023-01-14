Entertainment
Are Bollywood Evergreen Old Hindi Songs Really Worth More Than Gold? – Sportzpari.com: WWE News | Cricket News
Hindi Cinema has always been a source of great melodious songs. It brings entertainment to its viewers all over the world. It’s not new, but it’s taken a long time to grow and inspire people all over the world, even those who don’t know Hindi.
You will be amazed to hear people singing Bollywood songs even if they are not native Hindi speakers. That’s what makes cinema so enjoyable. Music is a language, and Bollywood has proven it since its inception.
There will be millions of people in China, Europe and the Gulf countries. Fans love the music and dancing in this cinema. There are hundreds of thousands of songs which are very attractive and catchy.
In this article, however, I will share some of my favorite Bollywood songs that are worth more than gold. These songs were chosen based on votes from people around the world. Old Song’s lyrics are a great place to start if you’re not talking. Hindi, but I still want to learn the lyrics.
Best Bollywood Songs
Although we are now in 2022, the history of Bollywood cinema is very old. Since its creation, it has had thousands of visits. It’s not just Bollywood movies and TV shows, but also its music. Many big names in the industry are familiar to you.
You may have heard of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Raffi. Ek Pyar Ka Nahma, sung by Lata Geoe and Mukesh, is one of my personal favorites. It’s not only my favorite song, but millions of people around the world love it.
These singers are legendary and have had many hits. They are a real gem of Indian cinema, and they are still loved by many people across the world. But India and Pakistan are the hubs of their fans and they have the majority.
The lyrics of Ek Pyar Ka Nahma are a scene from the movie Shor. Santosh Anand wrote this masterpiece. This song can be found on YouTube. You may find multiple versions of the song, or they may be called remixes.
Some artists have attempted to combine classical song with western music and western effects. Even though today’s generation prefers western and fast music, they still love these songs. Many of these classic songs are now being remixed by other singers.
All of these resources can be found easily on the Internet. All you have to do is search for the song. The list of songs like this is so long that I have included it in the list of Old Bollywood Songs Worth More Than Gold.
Here is a list of songs that I have chosen for you. These songs can be listened to in your spare time. You can still enjoy music at work, as long as it doesn’t distract you from your main task. You can find the full list here.
Ek Pyaar Ka Na Nagma
Ek Pyar Ka Nagma is the song that tops my list. I have already talked about it in the paragraphs above. The page I linked at the beginning of this article contains the lyrics and the translation. The lyrics of this song are fascinating and were sung by Lata Gee.
Lag Jaa Galé
Lata Mangeshkar Lag jaa Gale is one of his greatest hits. It’s a very well known song and one of his best. This song was featured in Woh Kaun Thi, a movie she sang. This film was released in 1964 by Raj Khosla, the most famous director.
Noor E Khuda
Shreya is one of the most famous singers today. She has a beautiful voice and a great mastery of music. Noor E Khuda is his most popular song, which was featured in the movie My Name is Khan. It came out in 2010.
Tum hi ho
Arijit Singh is well known for his sad and romantic songs. Tum Hi Ho is one of his best known songs. He was also featured in Aashiqui 2. The movie was famous for his songs and Arijit sang most of them. The movie released this song in 2013.
queen of my dreams
When it comes to Bollywood singers, Kishore Kumar is a remarkable talent. His many hits are still very popular with young people. Mere Sapno Ka Rani, one of his greatest songs, was featured in the movie Aradhana.
Conclusion
Here is a list of Bollywood songs that we consider gems. These songs can be listened to on YouTube. Many of you have heard them before. Videos can be found on YouTube. I also shared the lyrics.
