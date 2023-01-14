Bollywood Can’t Help Stereotyping Muslims Even in 2023





Bollywood has always stereotyped Muslims and it seems they don’t plan to stop now either. Sidharth Malhotras Majnu mission The trailer dropped a few days ago, and it’s a confirmation of age-old Bollywood stereotypes. The cap, the soorma, the janab and the adaab, Muslims may not use them anymore, but Bollywood thinks they do. When you twist a community so badly for so long, obviously people are going to get upset. Twitter is furious with stereotypes. Aur Mei ny Pakistan mein aj tk Adaab kehty nhi suna Kiza (@Secret__fruity) January 11, 2023 Sachme mai pakistani hun et aaj tak janab word nahi kiya et, hum aap word ke ilawa koi word hi nahi boltehassi aati . (@A__yesha__) January 10, 2023 bollywood directors ki software bht old hupdate hna chahiye Mahi Mueza (@mahimuezza258) January 10, 2023 I’ve been saying that for years. And that has the greatest implications for Indian Muslims than anyone else. Imagine being completely different in your own homeland through on-screen cartoon portrayals in a hugely popular film industry https://t.co/xb3IaTO8QT Sultana Daku (@DeccaniDaku) January 12, 2023 No one ever said adaab in real life i just say salaam and do the hand gesture but i am from karachi i was real losers lmaooooo https://t.co/jJMFyob2pp Hamna (@_brownink) January 12, 2023 It’s 2023 and it’s high time for Bollywood to stop stereotyping and misrepresentation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/pakistani-muslims-starter-pack-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos