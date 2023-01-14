



Casa Madera West Hollywood opens on The Sunset Strip TODAY, Saturday, January 14, 2023, inside the Mondrian Hotel. This is the second property of the Noble 33 hotel group known for its unique and energetic dining experiences. After concept debuts in Toronto in April 2022, Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha are bringing the popular Riviera Maya-inspired restaurant to the heart of West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Casa Madera West Hollywood is described as an 8,000 square foot oasis inspired by sand and sea, brought to life by Noble 33’s in-house design firm, Monochrome Concept. Nestled in the open-air pavilion of Mondrians popular outdoor terrace, the entire area has been reimagined in a coastal Mexican environment that welcomes alfresco dining year-round. The interior design features an elevated coastal vibe blending Mexican influences with a modern organic design featuring elements of rustic wood finishes, refined teak, custom hand-woven furniture and natural earthy textures. Expansive rope and thatch pergolas combined with fire features and tropical landscaping create a warm and inviting outdoor dining and lounge space. Casa Maderas’ large centralized bar separates the outdoor tables and booths from two indoor dining areas and a private dining area. Converting from day to night, the outdoor spaces are fully covered by a retractable awning. A surprising rarity in Los Angeles, Casa Madera offers incredible panoramic views of Los Angeles, Berman says. With visibility from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, Casa Madera is uniquely positioned on the Sunset Strip to provide an immersive indoor and outdoor experience with a carefully curated dining program. The seafood menu, curated by Noble 33s Corporate Executive Chef AJ McCloud, draws inspiration from coastal Mexican cuisine and Mediterranean influences. Dinner highlights include: Bahia Vieira: sea ​​scallop and striped bass aguachile, bergamot, ginger, charred cucumber, sea beans, hand-pulled herbs

sea ​​scallop and striped bass aguachile, bergamot, ginger, charred cucumber, sea beans, hand-pulled herbs Duck Carnitas Tacos: orange supreme, red onion, serrano, garlic cream, chipotle cherry salsa

orange supreme, red onion, serrano, garlic cream, chipotle cherry salsa Dover Sun: brown butter with capers, arbol pepper, burnt lemon

brown butter with capers, arbol pepper, burnt lemon Land + Sea: Beef tenderloin 8 oz + poached lobster, Madeira cream sauce

Beef tenderloin 8 oz + poached lobster, Madeira cream sauce Seafood Tour:two seafood tower options, the larger of the two including oysters, mussels, jumbo prawns, lobster, king crab legs and lobster cocktail, with optional addition of caviar Casa Maderas’ culinary offerings will be complemented by an interactive cocktail menu curated by Noble 33’s Director of Corporate Beverages, Carla Lorenzo, with an additional spotlight on zero and low ABV options. Cocktail highlights include: Paradise beach: Tequila Altos blanco, watermelon, coconut water, Benedictine, lime, agave, eucalyptus and cinnamon mist

Tequila Altos blanco, watermelon, coconut water, Benedictine, lime, agave, eucalyptus and cinnamon mist POG: Tequila Sandovales reposado, passion fruit, orange, guava, agave, fire water

Tequila Sandovales reposado, passion fruit, orange, guava, agave, fire water The Source (zero-proof):Seedlip Grove, coconut water, lime, blue spirulina, spicy demerara A sister restaurant to the West Hollywood-born Toca Madera is excited to open a new concept in the city Noble 33 calls home, says Noble 33 CEO and Co-Founder Mikey Tanha. United, we were eager to bring Casa Madera to our friends and neighbors, and couldn’t think of a better location than the iconic Mondrian Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Casa Madera West Hollywood is located at 8440 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069 and operates seven days a week. The restaurant is open 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with reservations available through Seven Rooms. Find Casa Madera online at www.LaCasaMadera.com and on Instagram @TheCasaMadera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/casa-madera-west-hollywood-is-opening-on-the-sunset-strip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos