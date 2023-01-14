The popularity of the Men of West Hollywood Reality Series is inspiring spinoffs (allegedly)





Get Me Out Productions’ reality series Men of West Hollywood recently made headlines as similar new reality show Real Friends of WeHo is gearing up for its close-up on MTV when it premieres Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT after RuPauls Drag Race. Deadline reports that Men of West Hollywood was supposed to be so popular on streaming platform Crackle, that there are plans to expand the franchise with international versions of the show and spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami. The original series premiered a reality TV drama in January 2022, with film crews following a group of friends in West Hollywood. Personalities include: Mr. California, a plastic surgery icon, celebrity photographer, underwear supermodel, YouTube star and luxury property owner, six of the city’s top socialites ( allegedly) with their boyfriends and girlfriends, give insight into their lavish WeHo lifestyles. A whole year has passed since these socialites debuted. Get Out Productions is in talks to adapt the series in Canada, Latin America and Europe, with plans to create versions such as “Hombres de Playa” in Mexico, “Homens do Rio” in Brazil, “Mnner vom Nollendorfplatz” in Germany and “Hombres de Chueca” in Spain, reports Deadline. Additionally, they also explore spin-offs such as “Men of The Castro” (San Francisco), “Men of Chelsea” (New York), and “Men of South Beach” (Miami). Hali Anastopoulo is the creator of the series and serves as both executive producer and co-director alongside Akim Anastopoulo. Then we have The Real Friends of WeHo, a reality series that follows the format of The Men of West Hollywood, which follows the format of the Real Housewives franchise. The show will show us the lives of six (alleged) LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs living in West Hollywood (though most of us rarely see them in WeHo), featuring famed stylist Brad Goreski; Todrick Hall, choreographer and singer; Curtis Hamilton, an actor; Dorin Renaud, CEO of Buttah Skincare; Jaymes Vaughan, television host and business owner; and Joey Zauzig, a digital entrepreneur.

