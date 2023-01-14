Studio CLMBR LA Gets West Hollywood Groundbreaking Ceremony





Studio CLMBR LA, located at 8599 Santa Monica Blvd in the Ramada Plaza (above the closed West Hollywood Starbucks), received a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 12, 2022 by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Hollywood. It was the second ribbon cutting for West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne this week. Studio CLMBR LA opened on Monday, August 29, 2022, taking over the former home of the Aarmy Boot Camp fitness studio space. The Chamber presented studio executive Sean Renzetti and his team with a traditional framed Buck for Good Luck to hopefully attract millions more, and the city’s newly sworn in mayor presented the fitness studio with a certificate. recognition from West Hollywood to welcome them to the city. The studio hosted a mixer before the ribbon cutting and offered a free CLMBR course. Attendees enjoyed a live DJ, food, sports drinks and muscle recovery therapy. Studio CLMBR offers full-body cardio classes that last 30 or 45 minutes. Instructors lead each part of the up-tempo in an experiential light and sound studio. Photos by Mike Pingel for WEHO TIMES (click to enlarge). Bootcamp classes begin at a one-on-one workout station that includes a CLMBR and weight bench. Within the available 30 or 45 minute class, members alternate between segments on CLMBR and bodyweight/additional training segments. The leader in connected fitness technology launched the second iteration of its vertical climbing machine available for pre-order earlier this month. Studio CLMBR West Hollywood is the second studio to open in Los Angeles and is launching a new series of Special Guest content. This new generation of CLMBR offers several updates, as well as upgrades to its technology, including CLMBR Vision. CLMBR Vision gives users the ability to access dynamic live coaching and feedback as they exercise, including off-machine strength rep counting, form adjustments and more. Jay-Z, Odell Beckham Jr., Novak Djokovic and Ryan Seacrest are among its investors. . Studio CLMBR is a disruptor in the home fitness industry and continues to push the boundaries of connected fitness technology and design. In addition to CLMBR Vision, new features include a simplified center console, improved grips that allow users to easily adjust positioning, optimized hardware for a more ergonomic experience and easier assembly, and a new screen with a profile thinner, sharper graphics and high quality. optically bonded touch LED layer. Plus, users will have an even more effective workout with improved resistance strength, providing the potential for a tougher routine. Improvements have also been made to sound quality, providing the user with a more robust visual and sound experience. AvrumElmakis founded CLMBR after realizing rock climbing was a low-impact cardio workout that helped him feel strong, fast, and efficient without the wear and tear of traditional cardio exercises. He started working on a smarter, more dynamic climbing machine with high quality construction and low maintenance requirements. The machine works over 86% of the muscles in the body without the tension caused by traditional workouts. A low impact workout does not mean a low quality workout, with CLMBR users burn more calories in 30 minutes than with biking, running or rowing. It really is a workout that works for almost any body type, age, or fitness level. To learn more, visit: https://clmbr.com/.

