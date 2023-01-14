5 Movies Shot in Baton Rouge, Series of 2022: Hollywood South | Entertainment/Life

Connect with us

Before Baton Rouge fully embarks on another year of hosting TV projects and feature films, let’s “roll the tape” on some 2022 highlights.

At the top of the list, “National Treasure: Edge of History” from Disney+.

The series expands on the story of the “National Treasure” movie franchise from 2004 to 2007 starring Nicolas Cage.

The Jerry Bruckheimer-directed adventure/mystery show brought the cast and crew to the city from January through June. Filming locations around the city center included the City Club and a former Chase Bank building, in addition to a Garden District area. The community joined as extras; approximately 2,500 extras were used.

Lisette Olivera, 23, leads the cast as Jess Valenzuela.

“Oh, I love Louisiana,” she said during a media visit to Celtic Studios to view interior sets and observe filming. “The first time I landed I was treated very kindly by everyone who passed by. So you are very nice people.”

Several other cast members, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lyndon Smith and Jake Austin Walker, echoed their newfound affection for the capital during a taped segment aired ahead of the show’s local premiere in December.

The cast said they hoped to shoot in Baton Rouge again, provided the show got a second season. The first six episodes of this season are now available on the streaming platform, with each of the remaining four episodes airing on subsequent Wednesdays.

INFORMATION: disneyplusoriginals.disney.com

Also this year:

“MY SOUTHERN FAMILY CHRISTMAS”: The holidays arrived in September for Evergreen Films, which shot the film for the Hallmark Channel in Sorrento and Baton Rouge.

“My Southern Family Christmas” features Jaicy Elliot (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Bruce Campbell (“Burn Notice”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), Moira Kelly (a familiar face from the 2019 film New Iberia” Christmas in Louisiana”) and Ryan Rottman (“Billionaire Boys Club”, “90210”).

Executive producer Daniel Lewis summed up the plot like this:

“It’s basically a daughter reconnecting with her biological father over the holidays. So it’s really, you know, a focus on this new family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of traditions, there’s a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, a good levity, a lot of comedy moments and also, you know, serving the audience. There’s definitely going to be a romantic angle involved as well.

If you missed it over the holidays, Hallmark is rebroadcasting the feel-good movie at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

INFORMATION: hallmarkchannel.com/my-southern-family-christmas

“HOUSE HUNTERS”: When Chris and Zach Fiore decided to buy their first home together in Baton Rouge, the couple made things more interesting by applying to the HGTV series.

On “House Hunters,” prospective homeowners limit their search to three homes, which they visit during the half-hour episode. Also during these 30 minutes, their final choice is revealed.

After the Fiores visited a house and condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District, they settled on an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977.

“There was definitely a vibe in this house,” Zach Fiore said. “It was like the super 70s and we were like, ‘Let’s dive into that a bit,’ because it’s kind of fun and intimate, and that’s what we were looking for, the charm and the friendliness.”

INFORMATION: hgtv.com/shows/house-hunters/episodes/southern-charm-in-baton-rouge

And on the independent front came these two:

“DIE FOR”:Filmmaker John Schneider has moved away from his comic book tribute films “Smokey and the Bandit” to tackle the ultra-controversial issue of US flag rights.

In the film, 62-year-old Schneider plays the stubborn, drunken gunnery sergeant. North Quint. When a high school football star takes a knee during the national anthem, Quint sees it not only as disrespect for the flag, but also for those who lost their lives protecting it. This prompts the realization of its traveling flag display. When he makes his regular trips around town, Quint makes it a point to swing around the parking circle in front of the high school, where a flag no longer flies, due to a school board decision. A restraining order against Quint ensues. His Native American neighbor and wife, the town police, a trio of teenage troublemakers (including the soccer star), Quint’s daughter and his girlfriend all figure into Schneider’s plot. But since Quint’s quest dominates each of his waking hours, how far will he go?

“It stimulates more than just a national conversation because I have people from Australia and people from Italy and France and I have people in Scotland who have seen it,” said filmmaker Holden. “So it’s sparking a kind of global conversation, which is great.”

INFORMATION: cineflixdod.com/to-die-for

“DAYS OF DAISY”: Baton Rouge filmmaker Jency Griffin Hogan borrowed her and her husband’s life for this “labor of love.” Her husband/executive producer is Aaron Hogan.

The comedy centers on a school librarian (played by the filmmaker) who questions her life as her possible childbearing years dwindle and 40 stares her in the face.

“I knew with my first feature I wanted it to be very personal, and my husband and I had been through that ourselves, where we made that decision not to have kids when we got married to the first time, and as I got closer to 40 (she’s 43 now) I was really heartbroken not having kids,” Griffin Hogan said. “And so they say turn your pain into art and so I decided to tackle that and see what came of it, so we made a short film.”

With her acceptance into the second-tier Dancing with Films festival, “Daisy” premiered in Hollywood last summer. The Manship Theater hosted its Louisiana premiere in December.

INFORMATION:facebook.com/daysofdaisy

