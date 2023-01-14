Corsage actor charged with possession of child pornography – The Hollywood Reporter





Austrian actor Florian Teichtmeister, who stars alongside Vicky Krieps in Marie Kreutzer’s Oscar nominee Corsetwas charged with possession of child pornography. A court spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that authorities had found some 58,000 digital images containing pornographic depictions of minors, some as young as 14, in the possession of Teichtmeister. His trial is due to begin on February 8. He faces up to two years in prison. Teichtmeister intends to plead guilty and take full responsibility, his lawyer Michael Rami said in a statement to German news agency dpa. “He confessed throughout the investigation and always cooperated with the authorities,” Rami said. Teichtmeister’s lawyer argued that his client had committed no criminal act directly against the people depicted in the pornographic images, calling his offense a “purely digital crime”. In Corset, Teichtmeister plays Emperor Franz Joseph, the husband of Vicky Krieps’ Empress Elisabeth. The film is a fictional, feminist revisionist account of the 19th century monarch and her portrayal in films such as Sisi (1955) with Romy Schneider. The period drama premiered at Un Certain Regard in Cannes last year and is Austria’s official entry for the 2023 Best International Feature Film Oscar. Corsetwhich received a limited domestic release through IFC Films in late December, made the international list of 15 films shortlisted for the Oscars. Vienna’s Burgtheater announced on Friday that it had terminated its contract with Teichtmeister, one of the theater’s ensemble members, after learning “with great horror” of the investigation from the media. Asked to comment, IFC Films said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “We have just been made aware of the charges against Florian Teichtmeister and are deeply shocked and appalled”, adding “we will not allow the actions of a supporting actor to minimize or invalidate the incredible work and achievements of the the entire cast and crew of Corset.” The Hollywood Reporter reached out to producers of Corset to comment on Teichtmeister’s arrest.

