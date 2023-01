Piyush Mishra laments that theater artists need support from Bollywood to gain recognition | Bollywood

Piyush Mishra doesn’t mince words when it comes to his true love – theatre, movies and music. The Wasseypur Gangs actor, who will soon launch his book What is your profession, Mishra sheds light on where Bollywood stands today in relation to southern cinema and whether theater artists like him need the support of Hindi cinema to gain recognition. The 59-year-old shares that in the south, filmmakers have original ideas and also have the skills to nurture a film through their extensive research. It is very clear that they are better than us, they are more innovative and passionate (than Bollywood). It’s no small feat making blockbusters like PS-1 (2022) and the Baahubali franchise. And to do that, it takes compelling direction, a compelling script, compelling music as well as talented actors, says Mishra, who will soon be seen in filmmaker Shankars Indian 2. Digging deeper, Mishra asserts, Bollywood also has big name artists, but this industry lacks innovation. All formulas fail here as we clearly saw last year. Bollywood will eventually rely on research (to make meaningful cinema). Search karna inki majboori bann jayegi. He thinks filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani and Tigamanshu Dhulia are making critically acclaimed cinema, but it will take time for Bollywood to reach the level set by the Southern film industry. Along with acting on screen, Mishra also shares her undying love for acting. The actor, who has devoted more than 20 years to the stage, admits that theater artists need the support of Bollywood to be recognized. It’s unfortunate, but there’s no denying the fact that theater artists need support from Bollywood to make a name for themselves. Aisa hi hota hai. Mujhe bhi theater mein 20 saal kaam karne ke baad fully recognizes hone ke liye Bollywood joins karna pada. People make movies for money and glamour, he said, adding, “There is rarely a person like Anurag Kashyap who makes movies purely out of passion without worrying about box office numbers. However, others do it for money and why wouldn’t they? Commercial cinema is an art made for commerce. Usme paisa lagta hai- paisa aane ke ummeed bhi hoti hai. Theater mein paisa nahi lagta. Theater is not an industry but cinema (Bollywood) is. Mishra, who has a long association with NSD, adds that the actors, namely Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan or Om Puri, were all open to their intention of joining Bollywood to make a name for themselves despite coming from a theatrical background. .

