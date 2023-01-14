The most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023

Bollywood may have had a rough 2022 given the current trend of boycotts and a number of cinema flops, moviegoers are really hoping for a better 2023!

With three of Shah Rukh Khan’s films set for release in 2023, Bollywood makers and producers are looking forward to a successful box office next year in India and around the world. While Brahmastra and Ponnin Selvan I among others still manage to pull in decent numbers, there are plenty of Bollywood superstar movies in the pipeline for the coming year. Here are seven Bollywood movies we can’t wait to see in 2023

Pathane

First of all, the great return of Shah Rukh Khan to the cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film’s director, Siddharth Anand, also announced that Pathaan is “designed to be the biggest action spectacle in the Hindi film industry”, according to The Indian Express.

Someone’s Brother… Someone’s Life

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been a trendsetter in many ways, but his hairstyle in the 2003 film Tere Naam definitely tops the list. On the completion of 34 long years in Indian cinema, the Dabangg actor has unveiled his first look at his upcoming film titled Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan. While teasing the set of the film a while back, what people didn’t see coming was that Khan brought back his infamous mid-length haircut and black sunglasses after decades. ! Although details have been kept under wraps, we can’t wait to see the movie!

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of next year’s most anticipated films – and for good reason. The film brings back several popular on-screen couples and a plot to remember. The film stars famous Gully Boy couple Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh alongside veteran actors Jaya Bachchan Dharmendra in addition to Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra and Jaya had previously shared screen space in several hit acts i.e. Sholay, Guddi, Chupke Chupke to name a few.

Animal

We have news for Ranbir Kapoor fans. This is his next film with Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Film critic and influencer Taran Adarsh ​​announced that Ranbir’s Animal is set to be released on August 11, 2023. The tweet that revealed the news also mentioned that this is a first collaboration between the Bollywood actor and the director.

Sandeep is also known for directing the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The ad read, “Ranbir Kapoor – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Pet is coming August 11, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s [Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh] first Animal collaboration to hit theaters on August 11, 2023, Independence Day weekend.

tiger 3

Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are clearly very bankable and Ali Abbas Zafar knows this too as he has already finalized the story and script for the third installment of his Tiger franchise. According to the same report, he has already discussed the script with cast and producer Aditya Chopra. The future trilogy started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, which was a box office success. Its 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai also managed to set a new box office record.

Soak

The dream trio is here! Shah Rukh, veteran actor Taapsee Pannu and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani announced their first feature film collaboration Dunki on Tuesday, which will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

The actor took to Twitter to share the film’s title and release date along with a video, two years after reports emerged online of his collaboration with director Munna Bhai MBBS. Calling Hirani his Santa Claus, the superstar said he was humbled and delighted to be working with the filmmaker for his Christmas weekend release next year.

jawan

Shah Rukh fans are in for a treat next year! Bollywood’s King Khan, who had taken a break after Zero, is set to dominate the big screen with several releases. Besides Pathaan and Dunki, Khan has now officially announced his most ambitious project yet with Southern filmmaker and director Atlee Kumar.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to be released in five languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in cinemas around the world. Red Chillies shared the teaser on their official Instagram account with the caption: “When Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee reunite, it’s bound to blow your mind. Get ready for action artist Jawan, in cinemas June 2, 2023 !”

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.