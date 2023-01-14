Entertainment
The most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023
Bollywood may have had a rough 2022 given the current trend of boycotts and a number of cinema flops, moviegoers are really hoping for a better 2023!
With three of Shah Rukh Khan’s films set for release in 2023, Bollywood makers and producers are looking forward to a successful box office next year in India and around the world. While Brahmastra and Ponnin Selvan I among others still manage to pull in decent numbers, there are plenty of Bollywood superstar movies in the pipeline for the coming year. Here are seven Bollywood movies we can’t wait to see in 2023
Pathane
First of all, the great return of Shah Rukh Khan to the cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film’s director, Siddharth Anand, also announced that Pathaan is “designed to be the biggest action spectacle in the Hindi film industry”, according to The Indian Express.
Someone’s Brother… Someone’s Life
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been a trendsetter in many ways, but his hairstyle in the 2003 film Tere Naam definitely tops the list. On the completion of 34 long years in Indian cinema, the Dabangg actor has unveiled his first look at his upcoming film titled Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan. While teasing the set of the film a while back, what people didn’t see coming was that Khan brought back his infamous mid-length haircut and black sunglasses after decades. ! Although details have been kept under wraps, we can’t wait to see the movie!
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of next year’s most anticipated films – and for good reason. The film brings back several popular on-screen couples and a plot to remember. The film stars famous Gully Boy couple Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh alongside veteran actors Jaya Bachchan Dharmendra in addition to Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra and Jaya had previously shared screen space in several hit acts i.e. Sholay, Guddi, Chupke Chupke to name a few.
Animal
We have news for Ranbir Kapoor fans. This is his next film with Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Film critic and influencer Taran Adarsh announced that Ranbir’s Animal is set to be released on August 11, 2023. The tweet that revealed the news also mentioned that this is a first collaboration between the Bollywood actor and the director.
Sandeep is also known for directing the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The ad read, “Ranbir Kapoor – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Pet is coming August 11, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s [Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh] first Animal collaboration to hit theaters on August 11, 2023, Independence Day weekend.
tiger 3
Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are clearly very bankable and Ali Abbas Zafar knows this too as he has already finalized the story and script for the third installment of his Tiger franchise. According to the same report, he has already discussed the script with cast and producer Aditya Chopra. The future trilogy started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, which was a box office success. Its 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai also managed to set a new box office record.
Soak
The dream trio is here! Shah Rukh, veteran actor Taapsee Pannu and acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani announced their first feature film collaboration Dunki on Tuesday, which will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.
The actor took to Twitter to share the film’s title and release date along with a video, two years after reports emerged online of his collaboration with director Munna Bhai MBBS. Calling Hirani his Santa Claus, the superstar said he was humbled and delighted to be working with the filmmaker for his Christmas weekend release next year.
jawan
Shah Rukh fans are in for a treat next year! Bollywood’s King Khan, who had taken a break after Zero, is set to dominate the big screen with several releases. Besides Pathaan and Dunki, Khan has now officially announced his most ambitious project yet with Southern filmmaker and director Atlee Kumar.
Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in cinemas around the world. Red Chillies shared the teaser on their official Instagram account with the caption: “When Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee reunite, it’s bound to blow your mind. Get ready for action artist Jawan, in cinemas June 2, 2023 !”
Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.
|
Sources
2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2395875/from-pathaan-to-jawaan-presenting-the-seven-most-awaited-bollywood-films-of-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2023
- Turkey says northern NATO expansion unlikely before June
- Google thanks Stadia player for release of ‘humble title’ used to test Stadia features
- Train Vande Bharat Visakhapatnam Secunderabad
- Iran executes British-Iranian despite British and US pleas
- Piyush Mishra laments that theater artists need support from Bollywood to gain recognition | Bollywood
- Pirates hosts South Florida on Sunday
- Men’s fashion week kicks off in Milan, driven by strong sales
- Xi faces a reckoning | Philstar.com
- AI innovation takes shape in Western Michigan
- 16 Michigan GOP voters sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
- Imran Khan Urges Masses to Proactively Participate in Karachi and Hyderabad LG Polls – Pakistan