People are obsessed with Universal Studios’ Waterworld show

It’s so easy to immerse yourself in it, says Jeneffer Acuna, 28, a teacher in Los Angeles. She’s part of a growing group of theme park superfans who see a particular show at Universal Studios Hollywood more than anyone. Since 2017, Acuna has seen him an average of seven times a week. “I love the show because it shows what Universal Studios Hollywood is really about: movie magic.”

The show? Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular, a nearly 30-year-old stunt show based on a film widely considered a box office flop.

Yes, a 16-minute live stunt show based on the cult post-apocalyptic film starring Kevin Costner. The film may never recoup its huge budget at the box office, it was the most expensive film ever made at that time, but it has been entertaining the theme park masses since 1995.

The production proved so popular that it spawned an intensely loyal fan base, including regulars who have seen the series hundreds of times. With all the new technology that has been introduced to the park, adds Acuna, I like to see that we can still present classic practical effects with real actors. Last week, Universal ended two long-running shows, the Special Effects Show and Animal Actors, to make way for a rumored roller coaster.

Almost against all odds and in a time when park executives are gravitating towards today’s hottest IP, Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular has survived for almost 30 years.

Carly Caramanna

It’s interesting to be able to see how things work, how actors are able to take hits and how they are able to fool the public eye, Madison Joneson, a 19-year-old student and photographer told SFGATE. Joneson has seen the production over 100 times in the past year alone. On average, she visits the park three days a week and will attend at least two sessions during each visit.

I think that resonates so much with fans because there are a lot of people who love the movie ‘Waterworld’, but there are also a lot of people like me who love anything and everything in movies, Joneson shares . Many people love to learn something new. So being able to see a show that teaches you how movies are made or how they are able to accomplish certain things on camera is very exciting for some.

Because Joneson has a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo, she not only enjoys the stunts but also the friends she’s made along the way. Our group just keeps growing and growing, she says. The aspiring theme park photographer has built up a strong group of friends with other regulars, who bond as they recite the opening scene and try to capture unique viewpoints in their images. Regulars have favorite places to sit and enjoy interacting with the cast during the show.







I myself am not immune to the allure of this piece of theme park history, having seen it countless times, including a stint when I lived behind the park and walked down almost daily to be captivated by his “oh”- and “ah”-inducing moments.

The 1995 film is set in a futuristic world where the polar ice caps have melted, turning the entire planet into a giant ocean. Picking up where the film left off, the live-action stunt show finds rebellious villains, led by the maniacal Deacon, on a quest to find dry land. Our hero, Mariner, a half-man, half-fish creature, refuses defeat as he is cheered on by the crowd during a show that combines impressive water stunts with aerial and pyrotechnic prowess.

While I’ve seen actors dodging glowing explosives and expertly maneuvering jet skis, it was hard to believe I wasn’t actually on one of Universals’ film sets. The bolder and braver ones (like me!) even chose to sit in the arena splash zones, making it a truly multi-sensory experience. There are plenty of “wow” moments, including several jet ski launches and an explosive plane crash that has viewers holding their breath.

While theme park stunt shows are a thing of the past, there’s something special about the production. You feel a sense of impending danger as you enter the grand open-air theater as a loud, continuous, drum-driven beat echoes in the background. Unlike other stunt shows that give viewers a behind-the-scenes look, this immerses you in the storyline. The audience actively participates when the actors frequently break the fourth wall. Towering sets and physical props, many from the film, complete the large-scale production that takes place along a beautiful turquoise blue lagoon.

Carly Caramanna

It’s not an easy task for the actors, who must master not only their roles, but also other hyperspecific skills, such as choreographed fights, high falls, and boat training. The production’s popularity spurred replicas at Universal’s three parks in Asia, and during a question-and-answer session held at the park for annual pass holders only, mention was made of an upcoming television series. The highly skilled cast of professionally trained stunt performers includes several legacy members whose parents were once cast members. There’s a deep, undeniable sense of pride the cast has for the production, further adding to the feeling that viewers are witnessing something special.

There was this incredible vision and passion from everyone involved to create an inspiring stunt show, opening cast member Greg Dolph told SFGATE. You never really know what you have until you perform in front of an audience. And this show made sparks. He inspired and delighted and lasted.

Dolph, who plays Deacon, has been part of the cast since the series began. He originally applied for the position of director, but fate took him in another direction. He then simultaneously led the production of the shows at Universal Studios Beijing, where he worked with teams from Japan, the United States and Singapore. It has even become a family affair for the actor, whose son is now part of the Hollywood production. WaterWorld is a home for me, he shares.

Nearly three decades later, the team has made stunt work a science, with precision and safety at the forefront. But at the time of the opening, it was completely new. Every element of this incredible show was new, from the stunt design and formation to the acting and show blocking and choreographed fight sequences and everything in between, Dolph shares the show that Universal poured 15 million into dollars at the time.

Carly Caramanna

Despite such high stakes, he thinks the key to the show’s success is pretty simple. There is a great story that can be understood quickly and that transcends all language barriers, shares Dolph. This makes the show universally appealing. Plus, it’s packed with non-stop action and jaw-dropping live stunts performed just meters from the audience. This type of show is simply unlike anything most moviegoers have ever seen before. It is unique, special and unforgettable.

Over its decades-long lifespan, production remained largely unchanged, except for brief times of closure for standard renovations and partial use of its facilities for the annual Halloween Horror Nights event. .

It’s really no surprise that the show has stood the test of time. At its core, it celebrates exactly what Universal Studios Hollywood is all about: the magic of one of the world’s most legendary cities. Basically, the production is an evolved version of the very cowboy shows that landed the theme park on the map many years ago.

While the shiny nature of the next Super Nintendo World promises to be an immersive experience unlike anything we’ve seen so far, there’s a sense of reality with Waterworld that’s hard to capture and probably impossible to replicate. It’s that kind of metaphorical “lightning in a bottle” that so many entertainment giants desperately seek but rarely find. If you thought the search for “dry land” was impossible, try to find another theme park show that has captivated and thoroughly enthralled so many people.





