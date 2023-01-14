Entertainment
Top 10 richest actors in the world
When it comes to the entertainment industry, actors are among the highest paid professionals. From big budget movies to hit TV shows, these actors have made a name for themselves and amassed great wealth in the process.
In this article, we take a look at the top 10*the richest players in the world, according to the World of Statistics, and how much they earned.
*Note: The listicle is based on the cumulative wealth of the actors. Not to be confused with the highest paid actors in the world.
1.Jerry Seinfeld | $1 billion
Jerry Seinfeld is an American actor, comedian and producer. He is popular for starring in the popular sitcom “Seinfeld”, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself. Seinfeld, the sitcom, is one of the highest-grossing shows on the small screen. With a net worth of $1 billion, he is the richest actor in the world.
2.Tyler Perry | > $800 million
Tyler Perry is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director. He is best known for creating and portraying the character of Madea in a series of films and stage productions. He has a net worth of over $800 million and is considered one of the most successful African American entertainment entrepreneurs in the industry.
3. Dwayne The Rock Johnson | $800 million
Dwayne Johnson: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He is known for his roles in films such as “Jumanji”, “The Fast and Furious” and “Moana” franchise. He also has a successful career as a producer and owns his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson has a net worth of $800 million.
4. Shahrukh Khan | $770 million
Shah Rukh Khan also known as SRK is a popular Indian actor, film producer and television personality. He is considered one of the “Big Four” of Indian cinema and has won numerous awards for his performance. He is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and the 4th richest actor in the world.
5.Tom Cruise | $620 million
Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer, best known for his roles in hit films such as Top Gun, Jerry Maguire, and the Mission: Impossible franchise. He was nominated for three Oscars and won three Golden Globe Awards. He is known for performing many of his own stunts in films and for his dedication to his craft. He has worked in the entertainment industry for several decades and continues to be one of Hollywood’s biggest and richest box office stars.
6.Jackie Chan | $520 million
Jackie Chan is an actor and filmmaker from Hong Kong, known for his roles in films such as “Rush Hour”, “Kung Fu Panda” and “Shanghai Noon”. He is also known for performing his own stunts in his films. He has a net worth of $520 million and is the 5th richest actor in the field.
7. George Clooney | $500 million
George Clooney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He rose to fame in the late 1990s with his portrayal of Dr. Doug Ross on the television series ER, and has since starred in a number of critically acclaimed films including the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, Syriana and Up in the Air. . He is one of the richest actors in the world.
8. Robert DeNiro | $500 million
Robert De Niro is an American actor, producer and director. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time and has won numerous awards for his performances, including two Oscars. De Niro has starred in over 100 films, including iconic roles in ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Raging Bull’, ‘The King of Comedy’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Casino’ and ‘The Irishman’. “. He has also worked as a director and producer on several films, including “A Bronx Tale” and “The Good Shepherd.”
9. Arnold Schwarzenegger | $450 million
Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American actor, businessman, and former professional bodybuilder. He began his acting career in the 1970s and has since appeared in a number of films, including the “Terminator” and “Predator” franchise. He also served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the areas of education and after-school programs. He is the ninth richest actor in the world.
10.Kevin Hart | $450 million
Kevin Hart is an American comedian, actor and producer. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in the late 1990s and has since released several hit comedy albums. He has also appeared in numerous films, including the “Scary Movie” franchise, “Ride Along” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”. He is known for his high energy and observational comedy style. Hart has also hosted several award shows like the BET Awards, MTV Awards, and Oscars. He is also a successful entrepreneur and runs his own production company, Hartbeat Production.
It’s clear that acting can be a lucrative career, with many actors earning millions of dollars for their film and television work. The actors on this list have all had incredibly successful careers and made their fortunes through a combination of talent, hard work, and smart business decisions. Whether they’re starring in blockbusters or producing their own projects, these actors are testament to the earning potential of the entertainment industry.
