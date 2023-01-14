Search | Culture & Leisure

As the rain continues, let’s take another look at how stars are classified. All stars are compared to the largest star in our solar system, the sun. Our sun is at the center of our solar system. Its gravity is what keeps everything in orbit, from the largest planets to the smallest particles of debris. The connections and interactions between the Sun and Earth define our seasons, ocean currents, weather, radiation belts and auroras. Although unique to us, there are billions of stars like our sun throughout the Milky Way galaxy.
Accordingly, the radius and mass of stars are measured relative to the radius and mass of the sun. The radius of the sun is 432,690 miles and its mass is 1.989 x 1030 kilograms. Merak, the star of the outer handle of the Big Dipper and one of the stars that points to Polaris, is much larger than our sun. Its mass is 270% of the mass of the sun, so its mass is listed as 2.7 solar masses. Also, its radius is 3 times larger than the radius of the sun, so it is listed as a solar radius of 3.0. The size of a star affects its luminosity while the mass of a star affects the surface temperature.
The vast majority of stars are main sequence stars. They are stars like our sun. They burn hydrogen into helium to produce their energy. Most stars spend 90% of their lives as main sequence stars.
When stars exhaust their hydrogen fuel, the outer layers of the star can expand significantly and the star becomes a giant. It only lasts a few million years before the star sheds its outer layers, revealing a degenerate core or, in extreme cases, a black hole.
Stars are classified according to their spectra, known as the Morgan-Keenan system. It is named after William Wilson Morgan and Philip C. Keenan, who introduced it in 1943. There are eight spectral classes, each similar to a range of surface temperatures from hottest to coldest, these are O, B, A, F, G, K, M, and L. Each spectral class also includes 10 spectral types, ranging from 0 to 9 where 0 is the hottest and 9 the coldest.
The largest and brightest classes of stars have the lowest numbers, given in Roman numerals, for example, Ia is a bright supergiant; Ib is a supergiant; He is a brilliant giant; III, a giant; IV, a sub-giant; and V is a main or dwarf sequence. A complete MK designation includes both spectral type and luminosity class. The full MK designation for the sun is a G2V.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
