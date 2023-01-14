Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only daughter and a popular musician in her own right, died on Thursday, her mother confirmed. She was 54 years old.

It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People. She was the most passionate, strongest and most loving woman I have ever known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.

Presley’s death came hours after her housekeeper found her unconscious in her bedroom in Calabasas, Calif., a source familiar with the matter said. TMZ. Her ex-husband, actor and musician Danny Keough, performed CPR until emergency help arrived on the scene. She was rushed to hospital on suspicion of cardiac arrest.

Presley’s mother, Priscilla, and her daughter, actor Riley Keough, were at his bedside Thursday afternoon. In the last hours of her life, the 54-year-old woman was in a life-induced coma on life support with a temporary pacemaker, TMZ reported.

Just two days before his death, Presley had attended the Golden Globes with his mother and Elvis star Austin Butler, who won Best Actor for his portrayal of The King. The Presleys were seen in tears during the show as Butler thanked them in his acceptance speech. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever, he told them.

I’m so proud, and I know my dad would be so proud too, Presley told a crowd at the Elvis after party that night.

Born in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her father died, leaving it to her to reconcile the memories of the man she knew with his oversized legacy. Oh yeah, he always woke me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing, she said Diane Sawyer in an interview. I remember him as my father.

In fact, Elvis adored his only daughter, she recalls, telling The New York Times in 2003, how he flew her to Idaho on his private jet after an offhand comment about never having seen snow. The pair landed; she played in the snow for half an hour; and they went home. I just knew he adored me, she said.

The death of her father in 1977 was quickly followed by that of her grandfather, Vernon, in 1979, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae, a year later. I didn’t have much of a lead in life, Presley said Newsweek in 2003. I was, like, a deep, dark kid who was always melancholy.

Upon Minnie Maes’ death, preteen Presley remained the sole heir to Elvis’ vast estate, including his Graceland mansion. She was also thrown to the wolves of the proverbial tabloids, who happily recounted her birthright: a life in the spotlight.

His relationships, often publicized and controversial, have only made the gaze heavier. Presley was married four times, including 20 months to pop star Michael Jackson in the mid-1990s, and an even shorter period to actor Nicholas Cage, with the couple’s contentious divorce proceedings surviving their marriage from four months in 2002.

Nic and I were just two pirates, and pirates can’t get married, she explained to Newsweek. They need to marry someone in another profession, a nice quiet little mermaid. Otherwise, they sink the ship. That’s what we did.

It wasn’t until the following year, when she was in her thirties, that Presley released her first album, To whom it May concern. The title was a sneering retort to anyone who tried to push her back into her father’s shadow.

At first, I was really scared of it, which is why I constantly fought and had such an attitude about it, she explained. in 2012. … I was on the defensive. But once I got that out of my system, I tried to fight to be all that, what came out of my heart just came out.

To whom it May concern was warmly received, but critics couldn’t help but point out the rock n roll ghost in the piece. Blues and bittersweet, it’s good enough to make daddy proud, the Weekly entertainment review went. The album was certified gold within two months of its release, eventually peaking at number five on the Billboard 200 chart.

Presley added to his discography with the 2005 album So what and 2012 raw, rooted storm and grace. Even as her music evolved and matured, she remained the woman with something to prove, titling storm and gracethe first single from You Aint Seen Nothing Yet.

At the time of her death, she was living with Keough, her first husband, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1994. Presley had moved into the Keoughs home after their 27-year-old son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.

Benjamin’s suicide devastated Presley. My heart and soul went with you, she wrote on Instagram shortly after. The depth of pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

More than two years later, Presley wrote a first-person essay for People in which she described unrelenting sorrows over her. I’ve had more than anyone the fair share of [death] in my life and somehow I got this far, she wrote. But losing a son was different, and she beat [herself] tirelessly and chronically, blaming [herself] every day, Presley continued.

The only reason she continued was for my daughters, not just Riley, Benjamin’s older sister, but also Finley and Harper, the 14-year-old twins she shared with her fourth and last husband, music producer Michael Lockwood. (The Presley-Lockwood union lasted ten years; they separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2021. His lawyer said friday after Presley’s death: Michael’s world was turned on his ear. He is with his two daughters now.)

The 2016 split rocked her, forcing her to check into a Los Angeles rehab center for a relapse into drug addiction, a demon she has struggled with for decades. I used drugs for four years of my life, from 13 to 17, she said rolling stone in 2003, and [the tabloids] I’d like to pretend like I have this big addiction problem. I have never been addicted to anything. I was just in self-destruct mode.

I did everything except mushrooms and heroin, she added later. Those are two things I didn’t take. Thank God. Or crack. That wasn’t really the case then.

She was clean between her late teens and the birth of her twins, developing an addiction to opioids after a doctor prescribed them pain. Her sobriety has been attributed in part to the effect of the Church of Scientology, to which Priscilla had begun to gravitate soon after Elvis’ death.

Presley made a clean break from the church in 2014, even though she had been away from the organization for years. They were taking my soul, my money, my everything, she said of her eventual decision to leave. Shortly after the release of the 2015 documentary Getting to the Clear: Scientology and the Prison of BeliefPresley tweetedSometimes… The S##t hitting the fan is a damn nice sound 😉

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also send a SMS or dial 988.