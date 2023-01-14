Review: The spellbinding Saint Omer straddling truth and fiction | Entertainment

First, the real facts of the case, more shocking than most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern coast of France, accompanied by her 15-month-old daughter. She checked into a hotel, walked to the water at night, fed the starving child and left her to drown at high tide.

This mother, Fabienne Kabou, was tried in 2016, where she admitted to the murder and spoke of witchcraft and witchcraft, but added: Nothing makes sense in this story.

Sitting in that courtroom was French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop. Like Kabou, a woman of Senegalese descent, Diop had been fascinated by the case since she had seen a grainy surveillance photo in a newspaper and felt that I knew her so well, that I recognized myself. She spent days sitting in the courtroom, staring at the woman in front of her, trying to figure out the impossible.

What emerges from this experience is the spellbinding Saint-Omer, First feature film by Diops, but really a film that exists somewhere in the space between documentary and scripted narrative, between truth and fiction. Above all, it’s a film so original in its approach that it feels like only Diop could have made it or even designed it.

Whether that answers the question an empathetic defense attorney asks the jury to consider not IF, but WHY is less clear. But the film, which Diop co-wrote with Amrita David and Marie NDiaye, peels back so many layers by simply laying down layers of race, gender, motherhood and the lasting effects of French colonialism, both at the beginning and at the end. , you’ll probably feel an answer isn’t really the point.

Diop begins with a thankfully brief scene on a dark beach, a woman walking, holding something, as the waves in the distance grow stronger. The scene turns out to be a dream, experienced by Rama, a French novelist and professor, also of Senegalese origin. Rama is a proxy for Diop; she has developed an obsession with the story of infanticide and wants to base her next novel on it.

Soon, Rama (a soulful Kayije Kagame), like Diop, travels to the coast and sits on a bench in a paneled courtroom (the film set was next to the real courtroom) where the he defendant Laurence Coly, a fictitious replacement for Kabou, faces a methodical but incredulous judge (Valrie Drville).

Laurence is not the kind of defendant you would expect and that is part of what is both fascinating and unsettling. She is highly educated, a fact that seems surprising to the media and others. Even Rama’s book publisher in Paris tells him that he heard Laurence speak in a sophisticated way; Rama retorts that she talks like any other educated woman.

Laurence’s mother in Senegal, we learn, was obsessed with her education and upward mobility, and would not let her daughter speak the native Wolof language, only French. His obsession with my success tortured me, she testifies. (In a heartbreaking moment, her mother, watching the trial, buys all the newspapers she can, so proud she is that her daughter is making headlines.) As for her father, he has severed ties and stopped funding her studies in France when she switched from law to philosophy.

Lacking the resources to survive, Laurence eventually had to drop out of school and move in with an older white boyfriend, Luc, who hid their relationship from his own family. When she became pregnant, keeping the child against Luc’s wishes, she withdrew completely from the world. When Luc is on the stand, the judge recounts how this supposedly devoted father did not even attend the baby’s funeral, it was too far away, the man complains. It was very abstract for me.

All testimonials are taken from the official file, directed by Guslagie Malanda as the maddeningly serene and utterly captivating Laurence, and a cast of stage actors. Spectators are played by locals and the proceedings were filmed chronologically, all contributing to a documentary-style feel.

But unlike a documentary, we witness all of this through Rama. She is horrified not only by crime but by the prejudices, large and small, directed against Laurence that she herself experiences, as a woman, as a woman of color, as an academic in a white world. and as a daughter, with a mother who often treated her selfishly.

There is another parallel between Rama and Laurence: Rama is pregnant. (Diop herself was the mother of a small child during the trial and said the experience helped her heal with postpartum depression). One night in bed with his partner, Rama said to him: I am afraid to be like her. She’s talking about her mother, she says. Where is it?

I hope this trial will give me an answer, someone says at the beginning of the film. If you think it is Rama, or the judge, you are mistaken. This is Laurence herself, admitting to a stunned courtroom that she has no tidy explanation up her sleeve.

Likewise, Diop refuses to wrap his film with a neat arc. In fact, she doesn’t even tell us what punishment, if any, Kabou received (there’s Google for that.) But in her unique way, she took us deeper into the emotional, social, and moral crevices of this real case. than any documentary could. And we’re doing much better.

Saint Omer, a Super release, was rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for certain thematic elements and brief strong language. Duration: 122 minutes. Three and a half out of four stars.