levin: ‘Ryan’s Hope’ actor Michael Levin dies at 90





Michael Levin, famous for the role of Jack Fenelli in the ABC soap opera "Ryans Hope", has died. He was 90 years old. Michael Levin's son Jason Levin shared the news of his passing and said his father died of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York on January 6. Who was Michael Levin?

Michael Levin was born on December 8, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Levin attended the University of Minnesota. He also served in the US Navy for two years. Levin’s original plan was to do journalism and became a writer. According to Rona Barrett’s Daytimers magazine, 1978, Michel Levin said, “I tried to write, and I found it very lonely and challenging. According to The Hollywood Reporter. After taking acting lessons along the way, Michel moved to New York City and began appearing in productions at Lincoln Center’s Repertory Theater. Eventually, Michel Levin played the role of Jack Fenelli in “Ryan’s Hope” and found an artistic outlet and stable work. From 1978 to 1980, Michel Levin received three Daytime Emmy nominations from 1978 to 1980. Michael Levin has long starred in the American soap opera “Ryan’s Hope” portraying Jack Fenelli

as a reporter for all 13 seasons from 1975 to 1989 in 1,075 episodes and often starred opposite Kate Mulgrew, who played Mary Ryan Fenelli. While many stars get their start on soap operas, Michael Levin was an actor whose dynamic career focused on the stage rather than in front of the camera. Michael Levin was on Broadway in “The Royal Hunt of the Sun” in 1965. Michael Levin starred on two other daytime soap operas as John Eldridge on CBS. As the World Turns and as Dr. Tim Gould on ABC’s All My Children. Michael has also appeared in prime time episodes of NYPD, The Equalizer, Law & Order and New York News. In recent years, Micheal has enjoyed working with wood. Micheal Levin has a wife, Elizabeth, sons Jason and Aaron, and grandchildren, Veronica and Nico. FAQs What year did Ryan’s Hope end?

Ryan’s Hope is an American soap opera created by Claire Labine and Paul Avila Mayer. The ABC soap opera aired for 13 years from July 7, 1975 to January 13, 1989. Who is Michael Levin?

Retired American actor Michael Levin, known as Jack Fenelli on the ABC soap opera, died at the age of 90 on January 6.

