Actor Ezra Miller is fine, on probation after Vermont home break-in

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge stemming from a break and enter and theft of liquor from a neighbor in Vermont, one of several arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that spanned from Hawaii to New England.
Miller, who has appeared in several Justice League films and stars in the upcoming film The Flash,” agreed that by entering the plea and sticking to the terms, they would avoid a three-month prison sentence for a misdemeanor charge. trespassing, a $500 fine and court costs, one year probation and conditions, including continued mental health treatment.
Two other charges were dropped, including a burglary count that could have resulted in a 25-year prison sentence, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller that the felony charge could be re-filed if they failed to meet probation details.
During the nearly 30-minute hearing in Bennington, Miller, 30, answered the judge’s questions but declined to make a statement. However, after the hearing, Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, sent a statement on the actor’s behalf.
Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would like to acknowledge once again the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their continued mental life. health, the statement said.
Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor in Vermont. State police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of liquor had been taken away while the owner was away.
The owner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the house a year and a half ago in Stamford, where Miller also had a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police viewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.