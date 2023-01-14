Corsage actor Florian Teichtmeister accused of child pornography





The actor is expected to plead guilty after police found more than 50,000 pornographic images in his possession.

Florian Teichtmeister, the Austrian actor who recently gained international notoriety for his performance as Emperor Franz Joseph in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Corsage’, has been charged with possession of child pornography. The news was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter. Austrian authorities allegedly found more than 58,000 digital images of sexualized minors in the possession of Teichtmeister. The pornographic content featured participants as young as 14 years old. In a statement, Teichtmeister’s attorney, Michael Rami, said the actor plans to plead guilty to all charges. “He confessed throughout the investigation and always cooperated with the authorities,” Rami said. His trial is due to begin on February 8 and could result in a prison sentence of up to two years. IndieWire has reached out to representatives for Teichtmeister for further comment. The news comes as “Corsage”, an IFC Films release, tries to get its awards campaign over the finish line. Marie Kreutzer’s film is Austria’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and was recently named one of 15 finalists for the award. Related Related “We have just been made aware of the charges against Florian Teichtmeister and are deeply shocked and appalled,” a spokesperson for IFC Films said in a statement to THR. “We won’t let the actions of any supporting cast belittle or invalidate the incredible work and accomplishments of the entire cast and crew of Corsage.” In his IndieWire review of “Bodice”, Adam Solomons wrote: “From the birth of Mozart in 1756 to the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the end of World War I, Vienna’s Golden Age was – to paraphrase Darlene Madison Cox – an important and exciting time. Yet Empress Elisabeth of ‘Corsage’ does not feel it. At that time, Europe’s second cultural city – it was never Paris – was home to Beethoven, Brahms, Schubert, Strauss, Klimt and Freud. And, although Beethoven died a decade before he was born, ‘Für Elise’ certainly strikes a different note when accompanying one of Elisabeth’s breakdowns. Although ‘Corsage’ makes a worthy attempt to recast Elisabeth as independent of her restraints, her final note feels a little too much like her own kind of requiem. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

